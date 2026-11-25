The award-worthy actress discussed her turn in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s Elizabeth Holmes doc on Fallon’s “Tonight Show.”

Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘You Can See Everything’ Script Required ‘Five-Factor Authentication App’ to Access The award-worthy actress discussed her turn in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s Elizabeth Holmes doc on Fallon’s “Tonight Show.

” Distributor A24 kept Seyfried’s participation in the film a secret so as not to spoil the surprise — demanding press outlets not mention it in their reviews — and the “Mean Girls” actress lends a layer of candor and relatability to the otherwise odd and opaque proceedings.

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“At first, they had just done their whole documentary, and then I just jumped in kind of at the last-minute, and it turned into something else,” Seyfried told Fallon. Once Holmes is sent away to prison, Fielder tapped Seyfried to take her place, with the actress reenacting scenes as Holmes.

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Seyfried told the host that she had a wealth of research at her fingertips to draw from since Holmes was a “very public-facing person,” but the “only footage I had of her in the present-day, or at that point when they were living with her, is the documentary itself, and I couldn’t watch the footage until I got to set. ” Seyfried alluded to the “You Can See Everything” script being kept under lock and key, revealing, “I didn’t know what the script would be until I got to set, or it would be, like, a five-factor authentication app where I could maybe read it the night before.

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