Amanda Seyfried Reveals Secret Role in You Can See Everything Documentary

Amanda Seyfried discusses reprising her Emmy-winning role as Elizabeth Holmes for reenactments in Nathan Fielder's new documentary, You Can See Everything.

Amanda Seyfried has officially confirmed her undisclosed participation in the new documentary film You Can See Everything. The actress revealed that she reprised her acclaimed portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes to provide reenactments for the project. This announcement comes as the documentary enters theatrical release, allowing audiences to see the behind-the-scenes creative choices made by the production team.

Seyfried Reprises Theranos Founder Role

For the first time, Seyfried addressed her secret involvement with the film during an interview with People magazine. She described feeling both relieved and excited that the public is finally aware of her contribution to the documentary. The actress noted that taking on the character of Holmes again required a specific type of courage, echoing the risks she took when she first played the controversial figure in previous projects.

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Nathan Fielder Uses Reenactments for Access

The documentary is directed by Nathan Fielder, who sought to depict Holmes during the lead-up to and during her prison sentence. Because Fielder was unable to bring cameras inside the correctional facility, he utilized Seyfried to perform reenactments of key moments. This method allowed the filmmakers to visualize events without direct access to the actual inmate, creating a unique narrative device for the film.

From Dropout Miniseries to New Documentary

Seyfried originally gained widespread recognition for playing Holmes in the Hulu miniseries The Dropout, which premiered in 2022. Her performance in that series earned her both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. The show focused on the founder of Theranos, who created a blood testing technology that promised to revolutionize the medical industry but ultimately led to legal troubles.

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Holmes Conviction and Legal History

In real-world events, Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors and wire fraud. These convictions formed the basis for the dramatic tension explored in both the miniseries and the new documentary. The legal outcomes serve as a stark contrast to the ambitious promises made by Theranos during its peak years, highlighting the gap between corporate rhetoric and factual reality.

Seyfried Reflects on Career Impact

Reflecting on her career trajectory, Seyfried stated that she actively seeks roles that scare her and push her out of her comfort zone. She expressed hope that her work would have a positive impact on audiences, a goal she believes was achieved through her portrayal of Holmes. The success of The Dropout encouraged her to take further risks, leading to her decision to join the cast of You Can See Everything.