Amanda Seyfried discusses the challenges and unique risks involved in playing Sherri Holmes in a documentary-style film, including strict script security and the decision to perform reenactments.

. Initially, Fielder planned to film her watching some of the documentary footage he’d shot so far.

“It was fascinating,” Seyfried said, adding that “we kept organically deciding to do more things. ” Fielder eventually convinced Seyfried to play Holmes again during reenactments in the film.

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“It was weird,” Seyfried said of returning to the character. She said it was especially challenging because she couldn’t watch the documentary footage unless she was present on the set and the script was only accessible via “five-factor authentication” the night before.

“I was so insecure about it,” Seyfried said. “Seyfried added, “What an experience. I haven’t processed it fully because it was meta at a point. ” She also admitted that she had a hard time keeping her role a secret.

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“I’m the most indiscreet person I’ve ever met in my life,” Seyfried told Fallon. “How the hell did I manage to keep it under wraps? I told a lot of people. But I guess I could trust them all.

”Cher’s Victory in Royalties War Under Fire as Mary Bono Pushes for ReversalDon Was Pays Tribute to Bobby Weir by Reimagining a Classic Dead Album “I would say there was a lot of risk in the back of my head, and then when I told my agent and lawyer that I had already done it? Not the normal process,” she said.

“But I go off and do my own thing sometimes, and nobody had any say or control over what I was doing with Nathan and Lance. My lawyer was like, ‘Well, now we have to retroactively set your deal in place because you need protection. ’ We weren’t even considering reenactments at that point. ” She added of the risk involved, “Am I going to destroy my career in some way?

Am I going to get entangled in this, like, wasp’s nest with Billy? Am I gonna say the wrong thing? Am I gonna perpetuate negativity for her? Everything was scary, but I still had that drive that was more in the front seat — which was the literal front seat with you in the car.

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I was just like, ‘Let’s go, buddy! I want to put my hand in the fire!

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