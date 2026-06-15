Amanda Seyfried Reflects on Lasting Friendship with Lindsay Lohan and the Enduring Legacy of Mean Girls

In a candid new profile, Amanda Seyfried discusses her cherished friendship with Lindsay Lohan, formed on the set of Mean Girls. She recounts the intense scrutiny Lohan faced, her own guarded approach to fame and partying in her youth, and her preference for a private, rural life today.

In a recent profile published on June 15, actress Amanda Seyfried reflected on her long-standing friendship with Lindsay Lohan , which began during the filming of the iconic 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls .

Seyfried emphasized how their bond, rooted in shared experiences from that era, has matured into a deep and reliable connection. She described Lohan as a constant source of support, a rarity she highly values, noting that their conversations now often revolve around life, motherhood, and family.

Seyfried also opened up about witnessing the intense scrutiny Lohan faced in the mid-2000s, calling the excessive criticism 'ugly' and admitting it was a personal fear of hers, as she never wanted to become infamous. The conversation naturally turned to the cultural legacy of Mean Girls, a film that premiered on April 30, 2004, and remains a yearly celebration on October 3-a date immortalized by one of the movie's most famous scenes.

The film's catchy lines, such as 'On Wednesdays, we wear pink' and 'Is butter a carb?

' have cemented its status in pop culture. Seyfried, who played Regina George's sidekick Karen Smith, recalled being 18 and newly arrived in Los Angeles during the film's press tour. She shared a vivid anecdote about attending a screening and ending up at Val Kilmer's house, though she doesn't remember meeting him. She highlighted how Lohan bore the brunt of the spotlight, stating, 'We're almost the same age.

I also wasn't working at that level. The spotlight was on her, no matter what she did.

' Reflecting on her own twenties, Seyfried admitted that while she was often at parties, she set firm limits for herself to avoid dangerous situations. She recalled a moment at the Chateau Marmont where she could have tried cocaine but chose not to out of fear, preferring to stay in control. Her desire for a quieter, 'bucolic life' with a farm has always been a dream, leading her to seek privacy and protection away from the limelight.

Today, she enjoys a secluded home on a private road surrounded by woods, a stark contrast to the intense public attention she witnessed Lohan endure. Meanwhile, fans continue to hope for a sequel featuring the original Mean Girls cast, even as the franchise has expanded with a direct-to-DVD sequel, a Broadway musical, and a new film adaptation of that musical. Other celebrity news mentioned includes Bridget Moynahan's public praise for her ex Tom Brady following a graduation reunion





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amanda Seyfried Lindsay Lohan Mean Girls Friendship Hollywood Celebrity 2004 Film Scrutiny Privacy Farm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kit Harington, Lindsay Lohan, and Shailene Woodley Film Tense Scene for Hulu Thriller 'Count My Lies'A new look at the filming of Hulu's psychological thriller 'Count My Lies' starring Kit Harington, Lindsay Lohan, and Shailene Woodley.

Read more »

Kyle Cooke Clarifies Photo with Amanda Batula Amid Backlash; Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies at 47; Baldoni Ordered to Pay Lively's Legal FeesSummer House's Kyle Cooke addresses photo with estranged wife Amanda Batula; Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha dies after three years in coma; Justin Baldoni ordered to pay Blake Lively's legal fees in defamation case.

Read more »

Celebrities Rally Behind 2026 World Cup as Global Soccer Event Kicks Off Across North AmericaAs the 2026 World Cup begins across the US, Canada, and Mexico, celebrities like Sterling K. Brown, Joey Graziadei, and Amanda Kloots show their support, highlighting the unifying power of soccer.

Read more »

Lindsay Hubbard Slams West Wilson Over Alleged NBA‑Finals Ratings Stunt Ahead of Summer House 'Aftermath' EpisodeLindsay Hubbard accuses West Wilson of trying to boost viewership by aligning a possible Game 6 of the NBA Finals with the Summer House reunion special. The controversy unfolds as the "Aftermath" episode airs, while the sports world mourns the death of sprinter Jemma Stapleton.

Read more »