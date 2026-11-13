Amanda Seyfried Poised for Oscar Campaign in Docudrama Despite Eligibility Disputes

While the Golden Globes and BAFTAs have ruled Amanda Seyfried ineligible for acting awards for her role in a recent documentary film, the Academy Awards are expected to be more receptive. Seyfried is reportedly willing to engage in an awards campaign, with the Actor's Branch of the Academy likely to entertain nominations for her performance, which blends reenactments with her appearance as a documentary subject.

Sign up for The A.V. Although the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs have said Seyfried isn't eligible for acting awards for the movie, the Oscars are expected to be more receptive. has kicked up question marks in basically every field it touches on—including in the ever-fractious and fussy world of Hollywood awards eligibility.

The film’s heavy use of reenactments—largely starringactress Amanda Seyfried, who also appears as some hybrid of documentary subject and willing sidekick to Fielder’s investigative efforts—has already been starting arguments among the Academy’s documentary branch. It’s apparently going to be smoother sailing for Seyfriend herself, though, as that not only is she game for a potential Oscars campaign for her work in the movie, but that the Actor’s Branch of the Academy is likely to be down to entertain it..

Also read Amanda Seyfried Lights Tiffany & Co. 'Bird on a Rock' for 2026 Holiday Campaign

Besides being a necessary foil in the film’s latter half—where she is an often-enthusiastic partner in Fielder and Oppenheim’s investigations into Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans—she also gives fascinating performances in the reenactments themselves. By the time she returns to playing Holmes, we’ve spent aof time watching the genuine article, in extremely close views; seeing Seyfried adopt those mannerisms, in moments written from Fielder’s memories of actual interactions, is something akin to a magic trick.

, acknowledged.

Advertisement

“It’s time-consuming. It takes all your energy. And I’m totally willing to do it. A24 is great.

They’re excited, and I’m very proud of the film, so I’m fully ready to engage in that. ” According to, Seyfried has been formally ruled out of acting eligibility for the film by the BAFTAs, Actor Awards, and Golden Globes, but eligible for the Critic’s Choice Awards—while the Oscars themselves are expected to be receptive to a possible pitch.

“I love these filmmakers! ” she added, explaining why she’s interested in throwing herself back into this particular thresher, even as she’s reflected thathas been pretty nice.

“I had a great time with this tiny crew. And I think because is so rare, and it will never happen again, I’m doubled-down on it. ”