Amanda Seyfried on Navigating Early Fame, Fearing Infamy, and Finding Sanctuary on Her Farm

In a candid interview with British GQ, actress Amanda Seyfried discusses her 'ridiculous' twenties, her fear of becoming infamous like Lindsay Lohan, her support for Sydney Sweeney, and her peaceful life on a private farm.

Amanda Seyfried , now 40, has opened up about her tumultuous twenties and her deep-seated fear of becoming infamous, reflecting on her early career and the pressures of sudden fame.

Speaking to British GQ for its Heroes Issue, the actress credited her role as Karen in the 2004 cult classic Mean Girls as the catalyst for her rise to prominence, but also as the starting point for her navigating the complexities of Hollywood. She drew parallels between her own experiences and those of her co-star Lindsay Lohan, whose highly publicized personal struggles became tabloid fodder for years.

Seyfried expressed empathy for Lohan, calling the relentless public scrutiny "ugly" and admitting it was a fear she actively worked to avoid.

"The outsized bashing is ugly. It's like, a fear of mine," she explained.

"I would not want to be spotlit for being infamous in any way. " This fear was compounded by her own brush with the party scene; she revealed she was once on the verge of trying cocaine at the Chateau Marmont but stopped herself out of fear. "I also remember there was a time I could have done cocaine for the first time at the Chateau, and I didn't because I was scared," she shared.

"And so there was a limit to how much partying I was going to do, because I only wanted to be so drunk that I could get myself home. " Despite those boundaries, her youth was not without its wild moments. She recounted a night partying in the pool at Val Kilmer's house with Mean Girls co-stars Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett, an encounter with the reclusive actor she barely remembered.

"I mean, did I go clubbing? Yeah," she conceded.

"Did I find myself at Val Kilmer's house one night at 1am with Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett? Did I find myself there with them in the pool? I was 18 and I had just moved to LA and we had gone to a screening of Reefer Madness. I was at Val Kilmer's house - I don't even remember meeting him, but I was at his house.

" Seyfried's perspective extends to supporting other actresses facing public backlash. She discussed the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign during their press tour for The Housemaid. Seyfried framed her role as a supportive colleague, offering a "safe space" without pressuring Sweeney to discuss the negativity.

"I'm just there. I don't talk to her about it unless she wants to talk about it. I don't want to be a source of anything, but whatever you need. You need some fun, you need to laugh, you need cake with me?

" she said, adding, "We've got to promote this movie and I can be a safe space. " This protective instinct reflects her own journey toward establishing a life shielded from Hollywood's harsher spotlights. Now, Seyfried has intentionally distanced herself from that chaotic scene, finding sanctuary on her 50-acre farm in upstate New York, a two-hour drive from Manhattan. She described the property, which includes a 1930s house, as a perfectly private retreat.

"No one would know there was a farm on this road. This is private; there's woods; I feel so protected," she said. The farm is home to a variety of animals, including a goat named Brownie who provides her with an endless supply of cashmere.

"Every day he has more cashmere for me. Look at it! Look at all this cashmere!

" she exclaimed, showcasing a more serene and grounded chapter of her life. The Heroes Issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands now





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