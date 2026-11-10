Amanda Seyfried Makes a Case for Satin Pumps in Stuart Weitzman at ‘Steps’ Premiere

Amanda Seyfried made a case for satin pumps at the 'Steps' movie premiere at The Plaza hotel on Sunday with a style from Stuart Weitzman.

Amanda Seyfried at Netflix’s “Steps” New York premiere held at The Plaza hotel on Nov. 8 in New York.artisans in Spain, is an updated version of an icon silhouette.

It reinterprets the brand’s signature pointed-toe Stuart pump with extra style and comfort. The construction was reworked to offer improved support, and a new foam insole provides additional flexibility and comfort — all packaged together in a modern and sleek silhouette. The style is completed with a 100mm stiletto heel, which is carefully placed at a slight angle for added stability.

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Kylie Minogue Sports Pair of Two-Toned Chanel Heels at Sydney Event Showcasing the 2027 Cruise Collection Seyfried wore the Stuart Power 100 in a cream satin iteration, which conferred a soft and delicate aura to the silhouette. Satinfeaturing a bow adornment and slightly structured skirt. She also wore more than $15,000 worth of jewels from Tiffany & Co., a brand for which she serves as ambassador.

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Amanda Seyfried at Netflix’s “Steps” New York premiere held at The Plaza hotel on Nov.