Amanda Seyfried Lights Tiffany & Co. 'Bird on a Rock' for 2026 Holiday Campaign

Actress Amanda Seyfried celebrated Tiffany & Co.'s new holiday campaign by unveiling the iconic Bird on a Rock at the Fifth Avenue flagship, marking the start of the 2026 season and highlighting the brand's legacy of heirloom gifts.

Amanda Seyfried, the newest ambassador for Tiffany & Co., lit the famed Bird on a Rock installation at the brand's Fifth Avenue flagship on Tuesday evening, officially kicking off the 2026 holiday season. The event, held for the third consecutive year, featured a glittering audience, a winter wonderland interior, and a new holiday campaign that centers on legacy gifts for future generations.

Inaugural Holiday Celebration at the Fifth Avenue Flagship

The Fifth Avenue store opened its doors to an elite crowd that arrived under a towering snowflake lighted in Tiffany Blue, the brand's signature hue. Inside, floor‑to‑ceiling windows showcased the house's latest pieces and bathed guests in a soft glow. The shop‑floor was decked with trays of Tiffany Blue martinis and delicately plated bite‑size appetizers such as micro tuna crispy rice and stamped‑panini pieces.

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Seyfried arrived wearing a Tiffany HardWear white‑gold and pavé diamond link necklace, paired with the iconic Bird on a Rock Wing brooch that contains more than 13 carats of diamonds. The actress reflected on the honor of representing the brand: "As a young American girl you dream of being part of something special, and to stand here with the Bird on a Rock is exactly that," she said. She added that Tiffany's legacy is a classic symbol of tradition.

Brand Narrative: Gifts, Stories, and Heirlooms

Matthieu Garnier, President and CEO of Tiffany & Co. North America, addressed the crowd as the Bird on a Rock was about to be lit. He praised the idea that "love is a gift" and that meaningful presents keep stories alive across generations. Garnier also revealed that the 2026 holiday campaign, headlined by Seyfried, underscores the brand's commitment to creating future heirlooms.

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The Bird on a Rock, originally designed by Jean Schlumberger in 1965, has long been a treasured keepsake, synonymous with outward expression and sentimental value. At the event, an original Bird on a Rock ornament was added to the tree of countless blue boxes, and the installation sprang to life in a burst of lights that illuminated the surrounding streets.

Celebrity and Cultural Touchstones Light the Holiday Mood

Alongside Seyfried, attendees such as Mikey Madison shared stories of holiday traditions. Madison recalled her family's Hanukkah dinner ritual, featuring homework, latkes, and kugel, and described Tiffany as a "lovely job" that brings her together with the brand's artistry and inspiration.

The night closed with a collective brand message that celebrates family, legacy, and the beauty of jewelry that can be passed from one generation to the next. As guests gathered, the Bird on a Rock shone brightly, signaling the start of a season that hinges on gifts that become cherished heirlooms.