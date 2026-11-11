Amanda Seyfried Does Not Regret Fighting Billy Evans

“Look, I do not like him.”

. In Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s Elizabeth Holmes documentary, Seyfried reprised her role as the convicted Theranos founder in several crucial reenactments and served as a much-needed sounding board for Fielder.

She eventually got so involved that she flew to Austin to have dinner with Fielder and Billy Evans, Holmes’s partner, leading to an explosive conversation over Chinese food. Seyfried hasSeyfried told Fielder that she found Evans to be “yucky” when she first watched footage of him and Holmes in their San Diego rental home. Her immediate negative response to Evans’s whole deal was actually what fueled her desire to meet him in person.

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“I just wanted any information I could get on Billy,” Seyfried told Fielder. “I became this weird Billy detective because I had gotten such strong negative feelings from him in the footage. I felt like I needed to meet this guy. ” As you likely already know if you’ve seen the film, Seyfried found that her feelings about Evans “only got worse” after meeting him.

Apparently, she really did try to be on her best behavior while at Evans’s house — “I wanted to turn my disdain off a little bit, because I’m in his house now with his children — with their children,” she told Fielder and Oppenheim.

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“I always want to give people the benefit of the doubt, and I felt bad that I had talked a bunch of shit about him up until that point. Because look, I do not like him. But I’m coming into this man’s house. ” Despite her best efforts, things took a turn during dinner, when Evans attacked Seyfried for her portrayal of Holmes inand for calling Charlie Kirk “hateful” on Instagram.

“There was no reason for him to get that aggressive,” Seyfried said, a word she chose because it was “diplomatic. ” She said that once Evans “disrespected” her, she felt as though “the gloves are off. ” “I was in the frame of mind where I’m like, ‘OK, this guy is disrespectful, and I’m here in his home, I’m gonna argue this because I actually have a pretty solid stance on things,’” Seyfried said.

“I don’t like the way he’s using this human being, his wife — the person he says he’s ‘building monuments of love’ to — as a tool. Maybe he does respect her, but he’s behaving like he does not respect her. ” After watching the three-and-a-half-hour documentary, it’s hard to disagree with Seyfried. But maybe the AI hologram of Holmes that hangs out in Evans’s dining room has a different opinion.

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