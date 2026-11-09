Amanda Seyfried cuddles estranged husband Thomas Sadoski as she shares insight into their ‘boring’ divorce

In September, the “Mean Girls” actress, 40, and the “Life in Pieces” actor, 50, announced they were separating after nine years of marriage.

Sadoski and Seyfried announced their separation in September. Penske Media via Getty Images “We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit.

We’ve got each other forever — and it’s GOOD,” the pair shared in a joint statement to People.because Sadoski was “left at home with the kids so he worked less and less. ” The insider claimed the “Mamma Mia! ” actress became “the worker bee of the family,” while her husband “was stuck with the young kids on the farm in upstate New York.

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” “He was isolated,” the insider claimed, adding, “It’s not the best feeling for a man, especially for someone like Thomas, who is a very good actor and respected in the theater world and in TV, he had a big career. ” Seyfried only takes roles in New York and New Jersey so she can co-parent her kids with her ex.

“He has a Tony,” the source also noted. “He really gave up a lot to be with Amanda. ”The exes, whoWelcome to the Page Six Community! Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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Amanda Seyfried posted a photo cuddling her estranged husband, Thomas Sadoski, on Instagram after sharing a message about amicable divorce. In an Instagram post, Seyfried shared a quote advocating to"make divorce boring" following her separation. Sadoski and Seyfried announced their separation in September.

Penske Media via Getty Images Seyfried only takes roles in New York and New Jersey so she can co-parent her kids with her ex.