Amanda Seyfried faces intense backlash and requires protection after calling assassinated conservative figure Charlie Kirk a derogatory name, citing social media fallout.

Actress Amanda Seyfried has ignited a fierce public controversy following a statement regarding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Seyfried referred to Kirk as a "pussy" in a private conversation that was subsequently reported to the public. This remark triggered an immediate and severe reaction from conservative commentators and fans.

The incident occurred after Billy Evans, the partner of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, criticized Seyfried's recent social media performance. Evans told Seyfried that her advice on the subject should be disregarded. He noted that her experience with social media had not been successful over the last six months.

Also read Somehow Amanda Seyfried got away with telling 'a lot of people' about her YCSE role

Origins Of The Viral Controversy

When asked to clarify why her social media record was being questioned, another participant identified a specific incident. They explained that Seyfried was being criticized online for making negative comments about Charlie Kirk. This background context was provided during a discussion about social media usage and online reputation management.

Seyfried then proceeded to characterize Kirk using a derogatory term. The comment was made during a heated exchange where the group discussed the nature of public speech and online harassment. The remark was perceived as dismissive of the gravity of Kirk's situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Backlash From Conservative Critics

Conservative voices responded with immediate condemnation. One commentator described Seyfried as a "tiny little bitch" who only gained prominence after revealing herself in a biopic. Critics argued that Kirk operated in significant danger while exercising his rights.

Further criticism focused on the bravery required to speak truth in public. Commentators stated that Kirk risked assassination to educate and save lives. They contrasted this bravery with the term used by Seyfried, arguing that true bravery involves taking a pounding rather than avoiding it.

Security Measures And Aftermath

The backlash against Seyfried was severe enough to impact her personal security. Reports indicate that the actress had to hire a bodyguard following the incident. This decision was a direct response to the threats and harassment she received.

The controversy highlights the intense polarization surrounding social media discourse. Seyfried's comment serves as a focal point for broader debates on free speech and public accountability. The incident has led many to declare they will no longer support her work.