Amanda Seyfried claims she had to hire a bodyguard after her controversial Charlie Kirk criticism

The “Mean Girls” actress experienced intense backlash after branding the slain conservative political activist as “hateful.”

following his shooting death at a university last fall sparked a major response from critics, causing her to eventually fear for her own safety. Revisiting the controversy, she told the outlet, “A, I’m allowed to f–king voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that’s not unkind necessarily.

” “But there’s just an outsized fear and hatred and impulse to bash and to tear down,” she added.

“And I experienced a very small fraction of that. ”Amanda Seyfried told British GQ she had to hire a bodyguard after she made controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The “Mean Girls” actress, 40, branded the slain conservative political activist as “hateful” after his murder last fall. “I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they’re not harmful,” Seyfried, 40, continued.

“So I’m like, ‘What do I do? What do I say? ’ And then all of a sudden I find myself with a f–king bodyguard at the airport and I’m like, ‘This is crazy. ’” she concluded.

“I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they’re not harmful,” she added. He and his wife, Erika Kirk, shared two children — a daughter who will be turning 4 in August and a 2-year-old son. Like the Kirks, Seyfried shares two children with husband Thomas Sadoski — daughter Nina, 9, and son Thomas, 5.

“I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable,” she continued. “No one should have to experience this level of violence. ”The actress tried a more measured response on social media after the initial backlash, but still faced scrutiny.

“All of a sudden I find myself with a f–king bodyguard at the airport and I’m like, ‘This is crazy,'” she told British GQ. Kirk died at 31 after he was shot at Utah Valley University during a stop on his American Comeback Tour in September 2025. She concluded: “This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings.

Can we agree on that at least? ”“I mean, for f–ks sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes,” the “Mean Girls” actress told the outlet. Amanda Seyfried told British GQ she had to hire a bodyguard after she made controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The"Mean Girls" actress, 40, branded the slain conservative political activist as"hateful" after his murder last fall. Seyfried's initial social media comment — which she has since defended and refused to apologize for — is seen above.

“I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they’re not harmful,” she added. The actress tried a more measured response on social media after the initial backlash, but still faced scrutiny.

"All of a sudden I find myself with a f--king bodyguard at the airport and I’m like, ‘This is crazy,'" she told British GQ. Kirk died at 31 after he was shot at Utah Valley University during a stop on his American Comeback Tour in September 2025.





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