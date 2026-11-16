Amanda Seyfried skipped the prestigious Governors Awards in Los Angeles to attend the Broadway opening of estranged husband Thomas Sadoski's play Downstate in New York.

Amanda Seyfried skipped the prestigious Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday to attend the Broadway opening of estranged husband Thomas Sadoski's play Downstate in New York.

Priorities Shift From Hollywood Gala To Broadway

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts Sciences hosts the annual gala which is considered one of the most prestigious events in Hollywood. Seyfried clearly decided to put her ex first by missing the opportunity to mingle with Academy voters. These voters might help her chances of winning an Oscar for the box office smash documentary You Can See Everything.

Also read Amanda Seyfried to Make Her Debut as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Host

The actress is ready to campaign for the documentary role as she told The Hollywood Reporter. She chose to be present for Thomas Sadoski instead of the Los Angeles event despite the potential career benefits.

Seyfried Arrives At Booth Theatre With Flowers

Amanda Seyfried arrived at the Booth Theatre in Midtown Manhattan smilingly low-key and bearing flowers that may have been for her estranged spouse. The couple split just two months ago yet she appeared supportive at his professional milestone.

The 40-year-old actress wore a gray overcoat that she later removed revealing a chic black dress with a scoop neckline. She paired the dress with high-heeled black loafers and diamond stud earrings in her ears.

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Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves while she kept jewelry to a minimum. The only visible accessory was the pair of diamond studs which added subtle elegance to her understated look.

Downstate Play And Post-Party Milestone

Seyfried rubbed elbows with Sadoski and other attendees at the after party for Downstate later that evening. The play has been described as a dark and provocative tragic comedy set in a downtrodden state-sanctioned home.

The story takes place in downstate Illinois where four men live together after serving prison time for sex crimes against minors. The setting provides a stark contrast to the glamorous Hollywood event Seyfried skipped.

No one would have suspected the couple were in the midst of divorce as they leaned in for a cozy snap. The image captured a moment of apparent closeness despite their announced separation.

Reconciliation Rumors And Amicable Split

Last week Seyfried sparked reconciliation rumors by sharing a cuddly smiling photo with Sadoski on Instagram Stories. The black-and-white shot showed him still wearing his wedding ring while they stood head-to-head in a rural setting.

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The photo appeared on November 8 less than two months after the couple announced their separation. Seyfried tagged her ex in the post which might have been her farm in Upstate New York.

She also reposted a quote from divorce consultant Olivia Howell on how to make divorce boring rather than toxic. Howell noted that the system thrives on confusion and stigma making divorce seem unique when it is just another life transition.

Long Marriage And Future Projects

Seyfried and the Newsroom star announced their split on September 15 after nine years of marriage. They issued a joint statement to People saying they had been separated for a while and it was the right move for their family unit.

The couple met in 2015 when they worked together on the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. They got engaged later that year before eloping in 2017 to formalize their relationship.

Seyfried plays a multi-layered role in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim documentary film You Can See Everything. The film centers around convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes her partner Billy Evans and their two children.

Seyfried appears as herself watching and reacting to footage of Holmes and Evans while performing in staged re-enactments. She agreed to participate because she was deeply drawn to the directors footage and wanted answers and clarity regarding the real-life events.