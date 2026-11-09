Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have separated after years of marriage, according to a joint statement, with the couple calling it the right move for their family unit.

Actors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have separated, according to a joint statement the couple provided to a publication. In the statement, the pair said that they have been separated for a while and that the decision has proven to be the right move for them and their family unit. The source text does not give the exact date of the statement, but the announcement marks the end of a marriage that began in 2017 and has produced two children.

The couple first connected through their work on stage. Seyfried and Sadoski met in May 2015 while working together on the Off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. At that time, Seyfried was in a relationship with actor Justin Long, and Sadoski was married to Kimberly Hope. Their romance developed slowly before it eventually led to marriage.

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How Seyfried and Sadoski's Romance Began on Stage

Seyfried and Sadoski's romance started during a theatrical production in 2015 and grew into a long-term relationship. Seyfried later spoke about the start of their relationship in an interview with PorterEdit in 2018. She said that Sadoski never flirted with her and never disrespected his wife, and she described that conduct as another reason she later felt she could marry him.

Seyfried also described the relationship as healthy, freeing, and clean. She said the couple could tell their story without any guilt, a point she made when reflecting on how their relationship evolved from a professional collaboration into a personal partnership. These comments give context to how the couple themselves framed their relationship before the separation was announced.

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Marriage, Children, and Family Life Together

Seyfried and Sadoski got married in March 2017. The same month, they welcomed their daughter Nina, who is now 9 years old. The couple later welcomed their son Thomas Jr., who is 6, in 2020. The source confirms these children and their ages, and the couple's joint statement frames the separation around their family unit.

Earlier in the year, Seyfried publicly praised her husband for stepping up while she navigated a busy period in her career. She has also spoken about the demands of her professional life. Seyfried said her world moves very fast and that she has many things to do each day. When asked whether her children understand her career, she said she makes it very clear to them every day that she would rather be home with them. She also said there is no way she can fully explain what she is doing to them.

A Year of High-Profile Celebrity Breakups in 2026

The Seyfried and Sadoski announcement comes amid a wave of celebrity separations that the source describes as having rocked the entertainment world throughout 2026. The first of these was Bill Hader and Ali Wong, who split in January. In May, a representative for Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple had separated after 18 years of marriage.

In June, Us Weekly confirmed that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had broken up. The source notes that the two had been together for nearly a period of time that is not fully stated in the text, so the exact length of that relationship cannot be verified from this material. Taken together, these announcements show how frequently long-running relationships among public figures have become public news this year.

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Divorce Stigma and Why the Framing Matters

The source also includes an unattributed passage arguing that the most radical step people can take is to make divorce boring, normal, and accessible. The passage argues that confusion and stigma keep people believing they are the first to face such a change. It proposes treating divorce as just another life transition, comparable to a wedding or a graduation, and suggests that this framing weakens patriarchal pressures.

The source does not confirm who wrote that passage, and it does not link the commentary to Seyfried or Sadoski directly. Readers should treat it as broader commentary on how divorce is discussed rather than a statement from the couple. The source also does not provide custody details, future legal steps, or scheduled dates for the couple's next steps, so any further developments remain unconfirmed in this report.