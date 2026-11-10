Amanda Seyfried and ‘Steps’ Cast Bring Blushing Fairy-Tale Beauty to New York Premiere

Amanda Seyfried, Bette Midler, Stephanie Hsu, and Ali Wong brought blush-forward fairytale beauty to the NYC premiere of 'Steps' on Sunday.

“Steps” may be a reimagined “Cinderella” story, but there are no ugly stepsisters in Netflix’s upcoming feature film.gathered at The Plaza hotel in New York on Sunday night for the premiere of the animated adaptation.

Joined by Nikki Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage, Young Mazino and more, the quartet lends their voices to various characters in the Charles Perrault tale. Seyfried voices the princess Cinderella, while Midler takes on the part of her fairy godmother. Hsu and Wong are Cinderella’s infamous stepsisters, the latter serving as the primary star of the sister-focused adaptation.

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While the focus of the story might have been tweaked, the romantic magic of the storytale persists, if Sunday night’s glam was any indication. From Seyfried’s blushed cheeks to Hsu’s flirty lashes, the cast brought a fresh-faced and whimsical energy to Manhattan’s premiere.which she paired with free-flowing blond hair, styled by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora. Seyfried’s long locks were styled in a side part with face-framing pieces combed over from the left side of her face to create dimension.

The 40-year-old star of “The Dropout” tapped makeup artist Genevieve Herr for her glam, which consisted of plenty of bright blush on the apples of her cheeks, a slight wing and flirty lashes paired with a nude pink matte lip. Midler made the case for sporting natural silver-gray hair at the premiere, styling her long locks into a voluminous updo while letting her bangs fall straight against her forehead.

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No stranger to magic and witchcraft, the 80-year-oldstar and multihyphenate looked every part the fairy godmother she voices, sporting a sparkly collared dress and blush-forward makeup, which she paired with a dusty rose lipstick. Midler finished off her glam with a swipe of purple eye shadow below her waterline and long, sweeping lashes.

Midler has not publicly credited a hairstylist or makeup artist yet.wore her wavy chin-length bob in a face-framing middle part, adding a fun and flirty touch to her high neckline green satin dress. Hsu followed the cast’s trend of pairing a flattering blush with exaggerated lashes, finishing her look with a glossy pink lip, glowing skin and brushed-out eyebrows.

Rounding out the group, Wong played up her bare-faced beauty with a sleek middle part, allowing her jet-black locks to fall straight down her back. The 44-year-old comedian and “Beef” star kept the spotlight on her “no makeup-makeup” look, adding warmth and dimension to her glam with peachy blush and a clear glossy lip.

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