Amanda Peet wonders if she ‘seized the day enough’ with her mom

Actress Amanda Peet’s mom, Penny, had Parkinson’s disease and died in January 2026. Amanda tells Anderson Cooper she wished she had been a “better caregiver” before she got so sick. Watch the conversation at cnn.com/allthereis or wherever you get your podcasts.

Actress Amanda Peet's mom, Penny, had Parkinson’s disease and died in January 2026. Amanda tells Anderson Cooper she wished she had been a “better caregiver" before she got so sick.

Watch the conversation at Watch the conversation atEight crew members are dead in a B-52 bomber crash shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base, northeast of Los Angeles, on Monday morning, the base said. The crew was a mix of military officials, government civilians and government contractors.

Vice President JD Vance gives CNN's Jake Tapper insight into the Trump administration's Iran agreement, and defends it from Republican critics, saying that the agreement's benefits for Iran are contingent on their behavior. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that the UK will ban social media for under-16s. The proposed restrictions are planned to come into force in Spring 2027.

While President Donald Trump was meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, he said the Strait of Hormuz would be"completely open" on Friday, adding that the strait will be"toll free.

"The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to potentially end the months-long war in the Middle East, but some key questions still remain. CNN's Nic Robertson reports. A Yemeni climber known on social media as the “Spider-Man of Yemen” died after falling into a volcanic crater, according to the Houthi-controlled Saba, the official news agency in Yemen. UFC fighter Josh Hokit insulted former first lady Michelle Obama at Sunday's UFC Freedom 250 event.

When asked about Hokit's comment, the White House refused to directly address the question. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.





CNN / 🏆 4. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Camp Pendleton breach during pursuit leads to over 112 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl seizedA routine traffic stop turned into a six-hour manhunt and drug bust after the driver breached the gates of Camp Pendleton.

Read more »

Defense minister says Israel won’t withdraw from land seized in Lebanon, Syria and GazaIsrael's defense minister says Israel won't withdraw from land seized in Lebanon.

Read more »

Defense minister says Israel won’t withdraw from land seized in Lebanon, Syria and GazaIsrael's defense minister says Israel won't withdraw from land seized in Lebanon.

Read more »

Amanda Peet feels ‘untethered’ after her parents’ deathsActress Amanda Peet’s father, Charles, died in September 2025. Penny, her mom, died in January 2026. She talks with Anderson Cooper about grieving them and the feeling of “emptiness” she’s experienced in their absence. Watch the full conversation at cnn.

Read more »