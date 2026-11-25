Amanda Owen sheds her muddy farming attire for lingerie at the Beauty Awards in London, marking a bold new chapter following her split from Clive Owen.

Amanda Owen has stunned observers by swapping her practical rural workwear for high-end lingerie at the Beauty Awards in London. The former star of ITV's The Dales and Our Yorkshire Farm appeared alongside her daughter Edith Owen at the glamorous evening event. This appearance marks a significant departure from the muddy, hi-vis aesthetic that defined her public image for over a decade.

Amanda Owen Fashion Transformation Details

Amanda Owen, 52, arrived at the London venue wearing a £495 Black Mercy corset by Agent Provocateur paired with a lace sheath. Her eighteen-year-old daughter, Edith Owen, accompanied her in an outfit from the brand PrettyLittleThing. The striking contrast between the two looks highlighted a deliberate shift in personal branding and public presentation. This ensemble represented a dramatic reinvention from the practical attire she typically wears while managing her family's agricultural operations.

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Farming Background and Family Life

Before her recent fashion debut, Amanda Owen spent her days in hi-vis orange coats and waterproof trousers at Ravenseat, a remote hill farm in North Yorkshire. She was recently photographed feeding animals and mucking out the farmstead with windswept hair. The 6ft 2in shepherdess maintains a rigorous daily routine involving mucking out, building, and diversifying their business ventures. She shares her life with her nine children, ranging in age from ten to twenty-five.

Post-Divorce Career Evolution and Business

This style transformation follows her highly publicized split from her ex-husband Clive Owen in 2022 after twenty-one years of marriage. Clive Owen, who is nineteen years her senior, previously co-starred with Amanda in various media productions. Since the separation, reports indicated she planned to reinvent herself with solo shows and a more confident public persona. Her diverse business activities now include farming, writing books, filming television series, and manufacturing teas.

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Early Aspirations and Modeling History

In her early twenties, Amanda Owen initially pursued a modeling career encouraged by her mother, Joyce Livingstone. However, she soon discovered the industry reality differed from her expectations of glossy magazine covers. She previously noted that her work primarily involved knitting catalogs featuring floral and Princess Diana 1980s styles. These experiences steered her toward agriculture after she discovered a book titled Hill Shepherd: A Photographic Essay at her local library. That publication sparked her passion for the rugged profession she eventually embraced.

Impact on Public Perception and Mental Health

Following the announcement of her separation from Clive Owen, Amanda Owen addressed her personal struggles with body image and mental health. She revealed to the Daily Mail that she suffered an eating disorder during the difficult period following their divorce. Now emerging from that phase, she uses her platform to encourage authenticity and hard work. Her recent appearance demonstrates a fearless approach to stepping into the spotlight on her own terms.