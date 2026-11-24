The Yorkshire Shepherdess and her daughter Edith Owen dazzle at the 25th Beauty Awards in London, showcasing elegant evening wear distinct from their usual farming attire.

Amanda Owen, the celebrated star of The Yorkshire Shepherdess, transformed her appearance for a glamorous evening at the 25th Beauty Awards held in London. The fifty-two-year-old sheep farmer stepped away from her signature rural wardrobe to attend the event at London's City Central at the HAC. This occasion marked a striking visual departure from her typical on-screen presence, replacing wellington boots and practical farm clothes with a sophisticated aesthetic. The event took place on Monday night, drawing a crowd of media figures, influencers, and television personalities.

Amanda stunned attendees in a semi-sheer black dress featuring a high neck and corset detail. She paired the fitted, racy garment with strappy black heels and gold earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in a polished updo to complete the chic ensemble. The mother and daughter duo arrived together, smiling as they mingled with other guests at the celebratory ceremony. Amanda flashed a glimpse of her underwear beneath the dress, showcasing a daring new fashion sense.

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She was joined by her eighteen-year-old daughter Edith, who complemented the theme perfectly. Edith wore a strapless black top with scalloped lace trim and a matching maxi skirt. The pair looked like lookalikes as they navigated the glitzy event. This appearance followed another high-profile engagement in June, where they attended the Television and Radio Industries Club Awards. That event also saw them showcasing their fashion sense beyond their agricultural work.

The glitzy occasion was hosted by television personality Rylan Clark. The ceremony celebrated all things beauty and served as a major social gathering. Amanda and Edith were all smiles as they mingled with the attendees. Their presence at such events highlights their expanding role in the entertainment and lifestyle sectors. The mother and daughter duo have increasingly become fixtures at London's social events.

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Despite their media presence, Amanda and her family continue to maintain their primary life at Ravenseat Farm. The farm is located in Swaledale, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. The mother of nine children still works alongside her ex-husband, Clive Owen. The couple, who were married for twenty-two years, split in June 2022. Despite the separation, they continue to collaborate on their farming operations.

Their nine children, named Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine, and Nancy, regularly help out. The family dynamic has remained strong despite the marital split. Amanda has often reflected on the contrast between media events and her daily reality on the farm. She has spoken openly about the physical challenges of farm life, from rain to mud.

Reflecting on her job, Amanda shared insights on Instagram about the rewarding nature of her work. She acknowledged the physical challenges, describing moments when rain lashes down and mud clings to clothing. She noted that her body aches from the cold and the sheer effort of the work. However, she emphasized that these hardships contribute to an invigorating environment.

She stated that this resilience shapes her children's character and instills an indomitable spirit. Amanda believes this determination will serve her offspring well in the future. She said they will find their way regardless of the paths they choose. She encouraged them to keep moving forward and not fear looking toward the horizon. For her children, the sky remains the limit as they grow into adulthood.