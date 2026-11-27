Amanda Owen details the creepy photographer scam that ended her modeling dreams, leading her to Clive Owen and a life at Ravenseat Farm.

Amanda Owen stunned attendees at The Beauty Awards with a glamorous transformation, stepping out in a £495 Agent Provocateur corset and sheer lace dress. The farmer and mother-of-nine looked her most polished yet, marking a significant departure from her early days as an aspiring model. At 6ft 2 inches, Amanda was initially encouraged to follow the career path of her model mother, Joyce Livingstone, but that trajectory was abruptly halted by a traumatic incident.

Tragic Scam Ends Modeling Ambitions

Amanda Owen's brief modeling career came to an end after she became the victim of an elaborate scam orchestrated by a creepy photographer. The incident occurred after she and her mother responded to an advertisement in a local newspaper for a photoshoot. They traveled to a grotty location on the outskirts of Huddersfield, where Amanda felt lulled into a false sense of security by the man behind the camera.

Also read Amanda Owen Reveals Dating Struggles Amid Farm Life and Co-parenting

During the session, the photographer forced Amanda to wear dated clothing, including a lemon dress with shoulder pads and a cardigan. He took pictures to see if the camera loved her before stating he would be back in touch. Weeks later, his picture appeared in a local newspaper, revealing that he had allegedly been filming models undressing in the changing room. This betrayal ended her modeling aspirations immediately.

In her book The Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda wrote about her automatic reluctance to participate but feeling compelled because her mother approved. She noted that they should have been alerted by the poor condition of the venue but trusted the photographer's apparent decency. After the scam was revealed, her mother never mentioned modeling again, and Amanda turned her attention to a completely different profession.

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Turning Point at Ravenseat Farm

Amanda decided to swap glossy magazines for rural life after discovering a book called Hill Shepherd: A Photographic Essay at her local library. The images, landscape, and people appealed to her, offering a realistic and gritty view of working outdoors. She was drawn to the idea of a physical job where she could feel the elements, including windburn, sunburn, and rain, rather than posing for knitting catalogues.

In 1996, at age 21, Amanda arrived at Ravenseat Farm in Upper Swaledale, North Yorkshire, with ambitions of becoming a shepherdess. She met Clive Owen, a 40-year-old divorced hill farmer with two children, when she knocked on his door requesting a tup. Despite the 19-year age gap, Clive was immediately enamored with the six-foot-something woman who had left her city life behind.

The pair began as friends who bonded over their shared non-farming backgrounds and love for the work. Amanda described their relationship as a slow burn, noting they got to know each other before dating. This friendship eventually turned to love, leading to a partnership that would redefine her life away from the spotlight of London modeling.

From Scam Victim to Farming Icon

The contrast between Amanda's early modeling struggles and her current status as a farming icon is stark. While she once faced deception and dated fashion, she now commands respect in the agricultural community. Her appearance at The Beauty Awards highlights her confidence and elegance, far removed from the lemon dress and shoulder pads of her past.

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Clive Owen has often recounted the moment Amanda arrived at his door, stating he was very taken with her presence. Their union at Ravenseat Farm has produced nine children and a successful media presence through Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm. Amanda's journey from a victim of a creepy photographer to a celebrated figure in British farming demonstrates remarkable resilience.

Reflecting on her modeling days, Amanda recalled the disappointment of expecting Vogue features but ending up in floral, Princess Diana 1980 style shoots. The trauma of the scam, however, redirected her energy toward a career that offered genuine physical challenge and outdoor engagement. This shift allowed her to build a life grounded in reality rather than superficial imagery.

The details of the scam, including the alleged filming in changing rooms, serve as a cautionary tale about the vulnerabilities in the modeling industry. Amanda's decision to leave that world behind paved the way for her meeting Clive Owen and her eventual success as the Yorkshire Shepherdess. Her story remains a powerful example of finding one's true calling after unexpected setbacks.