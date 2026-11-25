Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen opens up about dating challenges, co-parenting with ex-husband Clive Owen, and her nine children amidst her busy farming life.

Channel Five reality star Amanda Owen has publicly discussed the difficulties she faces when attempting to navigate the modern dating scene, citing a scarcity of potential partners as the primary obstacle. The 52-year-old Yorkshire Shepherdess explained that her romantic prospects are currently limited because her daily schedule is entirely consumed by caring for her nine children and managing the livestock at her family estate.

Dating Challenges and Family Priorities

Owen addressed these personal struggles while attending the 2026 Beauty Awards, where she acknowledged that finding time for romance is exceptionally difficult given her current lifestyle commitments. She remarked that her dating options are scarce because she dedicates all her available hours to her large family and the animals under her care, noting that time is a scarce resource for everyone involved. Despite these challenges, she expressed a willingness to explore new relationships, stating she would see how things develop if the opportunity arose.

Also read Amanda Owen Edith Glamorous Beauty Awards

The television personality also highlighted the versatility required to balance her rural responsibilities with her public persona, noting the stark contrast between her work on the farm and her appearances at high-profile events. She described the challenge of transitioning from working outdoors, such as running sheep dogs and handling livestock, to attending glamorous evening functions, expressing confidence in her ability to adapt to both environments.

Co-parenting with Ex-Husband Clive Owen

Owen has maintained a professional working relationship with her ex-husband, Clive Owen, despite their marriage ending in 2022 after 22 years together. The couple welcomed nine children during their marriage, including Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine, and Nancy, all of whom continue to assist with farm operations. Amanda admitted that collaborating with Clive while raising their large family is demanding, describing it as a significant juggling act that requires persistence and resilience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The breakdown of the marriage was followed by a turbulent period that included Amanda's relationship with Robert Davies, a friend of her ex-husband. Davies is 74 years old, and the couple separated two years ago. This relationship caused significant controversy within their local community, with Davies's wife publicly criticizing Amanda and accusing her of presenting an inaccurate version of their lifestyle on television.

Family Dynamics and Public Appearances

Strained family ties also extend to Clive Owen's daughter from his first marriage, Rosie, who is 39 years old. Amanda confirmed that she and Clive no longer communicate with Rosie, a fallout that intensified after Clive married Amanda when Rosie was 13. Rosie had previously claimed in 2021 that her relationship with her father deteriorated significantly following the wedding, adding another layer of complexity to the family dynamic.

Despite these personal complexities, Amanda continues to share her life on social media, emphasizing the hard work and authenticity required to run Ravenseat Farm in the Yorkshire Dales. She often contrasts her rugged farming attire with her polished red-carpet looks, such as the outfit she wore to the Television and Radio Industries Club Awards in London. At that event, she was joined by her daughter Edith, who wore a pale pink dress, while Amanda opted for a black and white polka dot ensemble.

Life on Ravenseat Farm and Future Outlook

Amanda and Clive Owen continue to operate Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, diversifying their business to include television production, writing, and retail ventures like tea manufacturing. Amanda uses her platform to encourage others to embrace their passions and overcome adversity, citing the farm's unpredictable nature as a source of inspiration. She frequently reflects on the rewards of their lifestyle, acknowledging the physical hardships of farming while expressing gratitude for their unique way of life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As she moves forward, Amanda remains focused on her family and their agricultural business, viewing her dual roles as a farmer and television personality as integral parts of her identity. Her candid discussion about dating difficulties and family challenges offers a rare glimpse into the personal side of a public figure who has become a household name through her depiction of rural life in Yorkshire.