Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen discusses her difficulty finding romance following her split from Robert Davies, citing a demanding schedule with her nine children and livestock.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has publicly admitted that her search for romance is currently hindered by a severe lack of available partners, describing her dating pool as 'thin on the ground'. The beloved television personality and farmer spoke candidly about her personal life while attending the 2026 Beauty Awards in London.

Dating Challenges Amid Farming Duties

Amanda Owen, who is 52 years old, revealed that her primary obstacle to entering a new relationship is her overwhelming schedule dedicated to her large family and agricultural responsibilities. She explained that she spends the majority of her time caring for her nine children and tending to the livestock at her home.

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The star noted that finding time for a romantic partner is incredibly difficult when one's life is consumed by childcare and animal husbandry. She joked that she spends her time with what society typically dictates one should not focus on for dating purposes, highlighting the unique challenges faced by those in demanding rural careers.

Despite these hurdles, Owen remains open to the possibility of future love. She expressed a willingness to see what happens when she attempts to put herself back into the dating world, acknowledging that while options are scarce, she has not ruled out the prospect entirely.

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Post-Divorce Life and Co-parenting Dynamics

These comments follow the recent conclusion of her relationship with Robert Davies, a 74-year-old man she dated for two years. The romance with Davies caused significant controversy in the local community, particularly because he was a close friend of her ex-husband, Clive Owen. Davies' wife previously criticized the relationship, accusing Owen of presenting a false narrative through her television presence.

Owen previously ended her 22-year marriage to Clive Owen in June 2022. The split occurred after a long period of tension, including a highly publicized rift with Clive's daughter, Rosie, from his first marriage. Rosie had stated that her relationship with her father deteriorated significantly after he married Owen when Rosie was 13 years old.

Despite the dissolution of their marriage, Amanda and Clive continue to work together on Ravenseat Farm in the Yorkshire Dales. Owen described the arrangement as a 'really big juggling act', noting that it is hard work to manage nine children and the animals while still collaborating with her former spouse on daily farm operations.

Professional Evolution and Public Appearances

Amidst her personal reflections, Owen celebrated her professional versatility at the recent awards ceremonies. She highlighted the stark contrast between her daily work life and her appearances at high-profile events, referencing a 24-hour window where she went from farming to attending a gala.

She shared this juxtaposition on social media, describing the transition from running sheep dogs on a hill to wearing formal attire as a challenge she embraces. Her posts emphasized the importance of being authentic and hardworking, encouraging her children to seize opportunities and step into the world with confidence.

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Her public appearances have included events such as the Television and Radio Industries Club Awards, where she was seen with her daughter Edith. The pair dressed elegantly for the occasion, showcasing a sharp departure from the high-visibility coats and waterproof trousers standard for their daily farm duties.

Impact on Family and Future Prospects

The ongoing co-parenting and business arrangement with Clive remains a central pillar of the Owen family's daily life. All nine children, including Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine, and Nancy, regularly contribute to the farm's operations.

Owen's candid discussion about her dating life offers a rare glimpse into the personal sacrifices required to maintain such a large-scale agricultural business and family unit. Her narrative underscores the balance between public fame and the private, often solitary, realities of rural living.

As she continues to navigate life as a single mother and farmer, Owen remains committed to her values of resilience and authenticity. Her experiences serve as a testament to the demanding nature of her profession, where the lines between personal time and professional duty are often indistinguishable.