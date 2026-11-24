Amanda Owen and daughter Edith stunned at the Beauty Awards in London with glamorous looks, showcasing a dramatic style shift from their usual rugged Yorkshire attire.

Television personality Amanda Owen, known widely as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, made a striking departure from her signature rugged aesthetic by appearing in a glamorous ensemble at the Beauty Awards on Monday night. The 52-year-old sheep farmer attended the event held at London's City Central at the HAC, joining her 18-year-old daughter Edith Owen for the 25th-anniversary celebration dedicated to the beauty industry.

Amanda Owen Edith Glamorous Beauty Awards Style

Amanda stunned attendees in a semi-sheer black dress featuring a high neck and corset detailing, which she paired with strappy black heels and gold earrings while sweeping her blonde hair into an updo. Meanwhile, her daughter Edith opted for a strapless black top with a scalloped lace trim, complementing the outfit with a matching maxi skirt as the mother-daughter duo mingled with other TV stars and influencers at the glitzy ceremony hosted by Rylan Clark.

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Amanda Owen Edith Glamorous Beauty Awards Events

This appearance follows another recent public showcase of their polished fashion sense, as both Amanda and Edith attended the Television and Radio Industries Club Awards back in June. During that event at London's Grosvenor House Hotel, Amanda wore a chic black and white polka dot dress with a statement lace-effect necklace, while Edith chose a pale pink dress and sunglasses to stay cool amidst the London heatwave.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Ravenseat Farm Family Life

Living at Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, Yorkshire Dales, Amanda continues to work alongside her ex-husband Clive, whom she split from in June 2022 after 22 years of marriage, with their nine children Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine, and Nancy regularly assisting with farm operations.

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Amanda Owen Edith Glamorous Beauty Awards Reflections

Reflecting on her life and career on social media, Amanda told her Instagram followers that despite the lashing rain, cloying mud, and physical aches from cold and sheer effort, she feels blessed to be in an invigorating, inspiring, and thoroughly infuriating place. She noted that this specific lifestyle instills an indomitable spirit and determination in her children, shaping them well for their futures regardless of the paths they choose.

Amanda Owen Edith Glamorous Beauty Awards Future

Amanda emphasized that as long as her children are moving forward and do not fear looking over the next hill and to the horizon, the sky is truly the limit for their potential, highlighting the enduring influence of their rural upbringing on their personal development and resilience.