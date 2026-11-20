Childminder Amanda Mathewson received a two-year prison sentence at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for neglecting and endangering over two dozen children. The case exposes systemic failures in childminding oversight.

Childminder Amanda Mathewson was sentenced to two years in prison earlier this month at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after admitting to willfully neglecting and abandoning children. The legal proceeding addressed the severe dangers posed to more than two dozen young children left alone in her care. The sentence comes following a shocking discovery made on August 26, 2024, when concerned parents breached the safety of her Dunfermline home.

The Discovery of Abandoned Children

On that specific date, a concerned mother and father entered the unlocked property after becoming suspicious of Mathewson's whereabouts. Inside, they found twenty-seven children in various states of distress and abandonment. A two-year-old girl was crying under a kitchen table, while other children were hidden in a utility room. Five primary-aged children were locked outside in the garden, and upstairs, Mathewson's own two young children were trapped in a bedroom with nine other abandoned babies and toddlers.

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Mathewson had left the premises for over thirty minutes, a pattern that occurred twice that day. When she returned and saw the father carrying two of the children, she appeared visibly terrified. The father confronted her about the numerous laws she had broken, noting her realization that her life as a childminder had ended. The immediate danger to the children was averted only by the timely intervention of these specific parents.

Scale of the Neglect and Licensing Violations

The investigation revealed that Mathewson was far exceeding her licensing limits. She was authorized to care for a maximum of eight children under the age of twelve, with strict restrictions on the number of children under primary age and infants. On the day of the arrest, fifteen children under twelve were present, ten of whom were under primary age. Additionally, two children were under the age of one, breaching the limit of one infant allowed.

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Among the children found was a girl with significant developmental disabilities who had a history of neglect. Two other children were found strapped into prams for extended periods. One boy reported that when he tried to escape the straps, they became caught around his neck. Another child had to release him. These details highlight the catastrophic risk of harm and unnecessary suffering that the children faced daily under Mathewson's supervision.

Impact on Families and Psychological Trauma

The ripple effects of this case are profound, affecting more than fifty identified children across approximately forty families. The period of abuse spans from September 30, 2023, to August 27, 2024. Many of the children who were in Mathewson's care are now enduring night terrors and potential long-term trauma. Parents are struggling with misplaced guilt and fear, with some having given up their jobs due to an inability to trust others with their children's safety.

Psychological distress has manifested in various ways among the victims. One child developed a heightened sense of responsibility for the safety of his siblings. Another girl refuses to leave her bedroom without permission. The children have become clingy and untrusting, indicators of deep-seated anxiety. Families are now exploring legal action to prevent such occurrences and to seek justice for the emotional and psychological damage inflicted on their children.

Failures in Oversight by the Care Inspectorate

Compounding the tragedy is the revelation of systemic failures within the regulatory framework. It was disclosed that an employee of the Care Inspectorate alerted Mathewson ahead of unannounced inspections. This breach of protocol allowed her to conceal the true number of children in her care during official visits. Opportunities to catch her were missed multiple times, despite prior warnings.

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A formal complaint was lodged with the Care Inspectorate in June 2024, two months before the arrest. This complaint highlighted breaches in caregiver-to-child ratios and a lack of proper monitoring of children upstairs. The watchdog failed to act upon these specific concerns, allowing the deception to continue undetected for almost a year. This negligence has severely damaged public confidence in childminding services and the official oversight mechanisms designed to protect vulnerable children.