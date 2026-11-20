Childminder Amanda Mathewson received a two-year prison sentence for neglecting 27 children. The case exposes severe safety failures and breaches of licensing regulations in Dunfermline.

Amanda Mathewson has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to willfully neglecting, abandoning, and exposing children to potential unnecessary suffering or injury to their health. The sentencing took place earlier this month at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, concluding a case that revealed a harrowing pattern of abuse and systemic oversight failures.

The criminal betrayal came to light on August 26, 2024, when concerned parents broke down the unlocked front door of her Dunfermline home. Their intrusion revealed a chilling reality where more than two dozen young children were left entirely alone, abandoned to the risk of catastrophic harm. Under a kitchen table, a distraught two-year-old cowered in tears, while others were tucked away in a utility room or locked out in the garden. Upstairs, a fresh horror awaited as two of the parents' own tiny children were shut inside a bedroom with nine abandoned babies and toddlers.

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Amanda Mathewson returned to the scene just as the father descended the stairs carrying the two little ones. Doorbell camera footage later confirmed she had been gone for more than 30 minutes for the second time that day. When she walked through the front door and locked eyes with the father, her expression shifted dramatically. The father recalled telling her, "What the hell, Amanda? How many laws have you broken here?" Her soul seemed to leave her body as she realized her life as she knew it was over.

The Scale of Neglect at Dunfermline Residence

On the day her lie unraveled, 27 children were found in the home, a number far exceeding the strict limits imposed on her license. The group included fifteen children under the age of 12, ten who were under primary age, and two who were under one year old. Amanda Mathewson was licensed to look after a maximum of eight children under 12, including no more than three under primary age and one under the age of one. The disparity between her authorized capacity and the actual number of children in her care highlights the severity of the regulatory breaches.

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Among the children discovered on the day of her arrest was a girl with significant developmental disabilities who had previously experienced neglect. Two others were found strapped into prams, unable to free themselves. One young boy spoke of being strapped into a buggy for a long time, and when he tried to slip underneath the straps, they became caught around his neck. Another child had to release him from this dangerous predicament. These details underscore the physical dangers these vulnerable children faced daily under her supervision.

Care Inspectorate Failures and Watchdog Complicity

Compounding the families' anger, it was revealed that an employee of the Care Inspectorate had been alerting Amanda Mathewson ahead of unannounced inspections. This breach of protocol allowed her to conceal the true state of affairs, ensuring that opportunities to catch her were missed more than once. The watchdog failed to act upon concerns raised as early as June 2024, two months before her arrest. A complaint during that period cited a breach of the ratio of carers to children and a lack of proper monitoring of children upstairs.

The case has damaged public confidence in childminding and shattered trust in the official oversight meant to keep children safe. It was only when parents realized their children were not with her on a school run that they entered her house while she was out. Who knows how long her charade of deceit would have continued had it not been for this interception. The failure of the Care Inspectorate to respond to known risks has left families questioning the integrity of the system designed to protect them.

Long-Term Psychological Impact on Affected Children

The fallout extends beyond the immediate legal consequences for Amanda Mathewson. The case has affected more than 50 identified children across about 40 families who used her services during the period of her charges from September 30, 2023, to August 27, 2024. Young children who were in her care continue to endure night terrors and potential long-term trauma. The psychological scars are deep, with some children developing a heightened sense of responsibility for the safety of their younger siblings.

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One girl refuses to come out of her bedroom without permission, while others have become clingy and untrusting. Parents are consumed by misplaced guilt and fear for the impact of psychological distress on their offspring. Some have suffered psychologically themselves, with some giving up their jobs because they cannot trust their child's safety with others. The repercussions of Amanda Mathewson's actions may not be fully realized in their children for years to come, creating a ripple effect of anxiety and distrust that pervades their daily lives.

Legal Recourse and Ongoing Investigations

Amanda Mathewson admitted that "God knows what could have happened to those kids," acknowledging the gravity of her negligence. Although she has been imprisoned, the families' anxiety lingers. On their behalf, a lawyer is now exploring legal action in a bid to stop such an outrage being repeated in the future. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of rigorous oversight and the devastating consequences when those safeguards fail.

The legal proceedings have brought some measure of justice, but the emotional toll on the victims remains significant. The community is left to grapple with the loss of trust in local childcare services. As the court process concludes, the focus shifts to supporting the affected families and ensuring that such a breach of duty never happens again. The two-year sentence handed down at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court is a small price to pay for the safety and well-being of the children involved.