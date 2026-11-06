Amanda Mathewson Jailed for Childcare Neglect in Dunfermline

Fife childminder Amanda Mathewson receives two-year prison sentence for neglecting children and hiding up to 27 kids in violation of licensing rules.

Fife resident Amanda Mathewson has been sentenced to two years in prison for the wilful neglect and abandonment of children under her care. The 55-year-old childminder was convicted after it was revealed she housed up to 27 youngsters in her Dunfermline home, far exceeding the strict legal limit of eight children allowed at any given time.

Court Sentencing and Core Offences

Sheriff John MacRitchie delivered the verdict at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday, October, describing Mathewson's actions as a gross abuse of a position of trust. The judge stated that she knowingly created circumstances where injury, terror, and neglect were obvious and foreseeable for the vulnerable minors involved.

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Mathewson admitted to the charges, which encompassed wilfully neglecting, abandoning, and exposing children in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or health injury. The court heard evidence that her conduct spanned a significant period, with offences occurring between September 7, 2023, and August 26, 2024.

Deception Tactics and Hidden Children

Investigators discovered the scale of the operation when two parents became suspicious after being told Mathewson was on a school run without their child. Upon visiting the school and then her home, they found children left unsupervised, shut away in rooms, and screaming in distress.

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At the time of her arrest, authorities found 15 children under the age of 12, ten children below primary school age, and two infants under one year old in her care. This was a massive violation of the license, which permits a maximum of six children under 12 and only one child under 12 months simultaneously.

Mathewson employed various deceptive strategies to conceal the oversubscription from parents and regulatory bodies. She required parents to text her before collection and kept other children hidden inside rooms during drop-offs. On several occasions, she played loud music to mask the presence of extra children and prevented entry into her home to hide the true number of dependents.

Living Conditions and Parental Concerns

Parents reported that children returned home in dirty nappies and appeared thirsty, indicating a lack of basic care. Court documents noted that children would become upset when arriving at the childminder's residence and that some had not eaten properly while in her custody.

Despite these issues, Mathewson maintained a deceptive public persona. She was seen attending a church Christmas party with only three children, despite having nine in her care that day. She also attended a sports day and a visit to the Dunfermline fire station with fewer children than she was legally responsible for.

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Some children were found strapped into prams in an upstairs room or left unsupervised in the garden. The offenses involved children under 16, including infants less than a year old, highlighting the severe risk posed to the youngest victims in her charge.

Regulatory Failure and Future Implications

It was revealed that the Care Inspectorate gave Mathewson a glowing 'very good' rating during an unannounced inspection on August 7, 2023. This report praised her nurturing approach and homely environment, coming just weeks before her offending escalated significantly.

Mathewson, who had worked as a self-employed childminder for approximately 30 years, may have been tipped off about the inspection prior to its arrival. The Inspectorate's report explicitly stated the limit of eight children, a rule she flagrantly ignored for over a year.

Dozens of local parents attended the sentencing hearing to witness the consequences of her actions, with more than 20 others watching via an online feed. The case underscores the critical need for rigorous oversight in childminding services to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and neglect.