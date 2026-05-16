A comedy series on BBC One explores the lives of influencers as Lucy Punch stars as Amanda Hughes, a divorcee trying to make a living through social media. Features influencers such as Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch, who have undergone significant changes in looks and lifestyle.

The new series of BBC One's Amandaland puts influencers firmly in the crosshairs of comedy, sending up real-life mums who make a living - or at least a healthy side income, from social media .

Starring Lucy Punch as aspirational divorcee Amanda Hughes, the six-episode comedy series shows the peaks and pitfalls of posting content for a living. But whilst the six-episode series may offer a candid portrayal of life as a wannabe influencer, for those who have cracked the code and successfully carved a career from 'the socials', there are untold gains to be enjoyed.

Indeed, so polished are some of the UK's biggest influencers, they're barely recognisable from their first forays into the world of Instagram and TikTok. From cleaning creators Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch to television star Sue Radford and YouTube sensation Louise Pentland - scores of influencers have often undergone significant changes in looks, style and lifestyle over the years. So, can you recognise your favourite influencer before they rose to fame?

Read on to discover how some of the most popular social media figures have drastically changed since their first social media post..





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BBC One Amandaland Influencers Social Media Lucy Punch Amanda Hughes Peaks And Pitfalls Shoot A Candid Portrayal Untold Gains To Be Enjoyed

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Amanda Hughes is a Aspirational Divorcee Bringing Down Influencers in BBC One's 'Amandaland.'A comedy series on BBC One explores the lives of influencers as Lucy Punch stars as Amanda Hughes, a divorcee trying to make a living through social media. Features influencers such as Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch, who have undergone significant changes in looks and lifestyle.

Read more »