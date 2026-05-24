Amanda Hughes' Big House in BBC Comedy 'Amandaland' Is Actually a Grand Home in London's Camberwell District

The 'big house with the massive hedge' that Amanda Hughes, played by Lucy Punch, sets her sights on in BBC's hit comedy 'Amandaland' is actually one of the grandest homes in the trendy south-east London district of Camberwell. The property, which has 12 bedrooms and six bathrooms, was built in 1871 and was put on the market for £4.25million just two years ago.

It's 'the big house with the massive hedge' which plays a starring role in BBC hit comedy Amandaland . In the highly-anticipated second series of the Motherland spin-off, protagonist Amanda Hughes, played by Lucy Punch , sets her sights on the lavish property which she believes will finally give her 'the Georgian proportions' she deserves.

The recently divorced former boutique owner and overbearing mother aggressively targets 'the old cat lady' who lives there - even drawing up plans to rip out the kitchen she hates and introduce 'some Scandi accents' into the house's interior which has been turned into 'a monstrosity'. In the series, the 'big house' is owned by Elspeth, played by Pam Ferris, who is looking to sell up as 'the stairs aren't getting any easier' and she wants to move nearer to her son.

The Daily Mail can reveal that rather than being in the run-down neighbourhood of South Harlesden - which Amanda refers to as SoHa - the property is one of the grandest homes in the trendy south-east London district of Camberwell. Just two years ago the four storey Victorian house - which has 12 bedrooms and six bathrooms and was built in 1871 - was put on the market for a whopping £4.25million.

It's 'the big house with the massive hedge' which plays a starring role in BBC hit comedy Amandaland, the property that Amanda - played by Lucy Punch - sets her heart on buying. In the hit BBC comedy Amanda believes the sprawling home - owned by Elspeth, played by Pam Ferris, who is looking to sell - will finally give her 'the Georgian proportions' she deserves.

The property - whose grand spiral staircase featured prominently in the TV show which also stars Joanna Lumley - comes with an outdoor heated swimming pool set in a secluded garden and sits on the corner of an affluent street with a neat park on the opposite side. The detached home is located within the Minet Conservation Area, a distinct architectural neighbourhood built by a French Huguenot-descended family in the 1800s.

It is owned by actor William Chubb, 71, who bought the house with his late wife, journalist Cassandra Jardine, in 1998. The couple raised their five children there and before the house went on the market, their daughter Christabel outlined the 'heartbreak' of selling their wisteria-lined 'happy family home'. She told how she feared that giving up the house she grew up in would feel like losing her mother all over again.

Cassandra tragically died of cancer aged just 57 in 2012. The property is so big it has a separate three-bedroomed annex converted from an old horse and coach house which the family rented out. A string of lodgers, a number who went on to become family friends, also rented rooms in the property.

After the children grew up and moved out, the property became too big for William, whose television credits include Vampire Academy, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and BBC's House of Cards. Amanda is introduced to the house by Fi who is popping round to look after elderly Elspeth's cats.

Spotting an opportunity to get the house on the cheap, Amanda offers to look after the cats herself in an attempt to befriend the elderly owner and persuade her to sell to her. The only room in the house Amanda takes a real dislike to is the kitchen - and takes a builder friend round to give her a quote - and says she'll rip it out when she buys it.

Amandaland is famously set in the run down neighbourhood of South Harlesden - which she refers to as 'SoHa.

' But this property is actually in the trendy London district of Camberwell. It is actually owned by actor William Chubb, 71, who bought the house with his late wife, journalist Cassandra Jardine, in 1998. The couple raised their five children at the property. After the children grew up and moved out, the property became too big for William, whose television credits include Vampire Academy, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and BBC's House of Cards.

He and the family took the difficult decision to put it on the market a few years ago for £4.25million. Their daughter Christabel explained that her father had grown tired of lodgers and with the cost of fuel going up, he felt it was time for the family to say goodbye to it. The two were inextricably linked.

She wrote in August 2023: 'My dad has grown tired of lodgers, and with the growing cost of keeping it going, he eventually decided to sell it. We had private, tearful conversations with each other, all of us feeling the same way: losing the house would feel like losing mum all over again. The two were inextricably linked.

I know this scenario is not exclusive to us: the cost of energy has increased by a million per cent in the past two years, mortgage rates are astronomical and building costs are rocketing. Many homeowners have decided to downsize, but this cocktail of financial turmoil hardly makes for a 'good climate' in which to sell a house





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BBC Comedy Amandaland Lucy Punch House Camberwell London Property Elspeth Pam Ferris William Chubb Cassandra Jardine Minet Conservation Area French Huguenot-Descended Family Lodgers Cost Of Fuel Building Costs Mortgage Rates Financial Turmoil Downsize

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