Amanda Holden explains why daughter Lexi Hughes will succeed in the cut-throat modeling industry, citing her pragmatic nature and strong family background.

Amanda Holden has publicly addressed the modeling career of her eldest daughter, Lexi Hughes, asserting that the young woman possesses the resilience required to thrive in a highly competitive industry. The Britain's Got Talent judge emphasized that Lexi is not overly sensitive or entitled, contrasting her daughter's grounded attitude with the behavior of many peers her age.

Pragmatic Mindset Ensures Long-Term Success

Holden stated that her twenty-year-old daughter will succeed in the fashion world precisely because she is pragmatic and possesses a sarcastic, cynical head on her shoulders. She explained that Lexi is not a snowflake like other girls her age, attributing this robust character to the banter-filled, sarcastic environment of their family. This outlook was shared in an interview with new! magazine, where the television personality discussed the realities of the modeling business.

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Despite the modeling industry being cut-throat, Holden revealed she has no concerns about how her eldest daughter will navigate the competitive landscape. She compared Lexi to her husband, Chris Hughes, noting that they share similar practical approaches to life and work. This shared demeanor provides a solid foundation for Lexi as she balances her public profile with her private education.

Storm Management Contract And Fashion Debut

Lexi Hughes signed a contract with the prestigious modeling agency Storm Management when she was just sixteen years old. Since then, she has walked during London Fashion Week, marking a significant milestone in her professional development. Her runway debut occurred in September 2024, where she walked for designer Fran Hung at the London event.

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Over the summer, the rising star continued to build her portfolio by posing topless for a shoot. She stripped down to a pair of leopard print bikini bottoms, covering her chest with a large leaf while striking a series of poses. The model tagged her location as Juice Master Retreats, a company that specializes in health and fitness retreats in Portugal. Amanda Holden has been a regular attendee at these retreats in the past, linking her own lifestyle habits to her daughter's professional choices.

University Studies And Journalism Aspirations

Although Lexi has been in the modeling game for the past four years, her mother believes she may have her sights set on a different career in the future. Amanda Holden revealed that Lexi is majoring in English at university and thinks she wants to go into journalism. This academic focus suggests a long-term strategic approach to her career, rather than immediate reliance on her current fame.

Lexi has often been described as Britain's Got Talent star Amanda's mini-me, with the pair sizzling in almost identical bikinis on holiday recently. She stated that they both love fashion and enjoy trying new things, finding what works for them. This shared interest in style has made Amanda popular with her daughter's friend group, earning her the cool mum badge among young fans and peers.

Family Dynamics And Future Plans

Lexi Hughes has been balancing her modeling commitments with university studies, stating last year that she is very focused on uni and doing a good job. She tries to stay focused on simple things, the things she loves doing, and surrounds herself with her friends and family. This balance was evident last year when Amanda Holden beamed with pride after Lexi landed her first university choice after impressive A-level results.

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Looking ahead, Lexi plans to continue paving her career in modeling as well as beauty, following a Superdrug campaign last year. She expressed excitement about continuing to work on projects in beauty, noting her passion for sharing things she cares about with other young people. Meanwhile, Amanda recently revealed that Lexi's younger sister, Hollie Hughes, has no plans to work in showbiz. The fourteen-year-old famously snubbed fame, crossing the road to avoid connection with her famous mother when picked up from her new school.