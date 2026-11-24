Amanda Holden discusses her daughter Lexi's modeling success at Storm Management, citing her pragmatic personality as key to thriving in the competitive fashion industry.

Amanda Holden has offered a candid perspective on her daughter Lexi Hughes navigating the demanding world of high fashion, asserting that her twenty-year-old child possesses the resilience required to thrive. The judge emphasized that Lexi is equipped with a pragmatic and sarcastic mindset that shields her from the vulnerabilities often associated with her peers. This specific character trait is what Amanda believes will allow the young model to succeed in an industry frequently described as cut-throat and unforgiving. She explicitly stated that Lexi is not a snowflake, suggesting that this toughness is essential for longevity in the spotlight. The comments were made during a recent interview with new! magazine, where the parenting icon discussed the realities of raising a child in the public eye.

The Core Details of Lexi Hughes Modeling Career

Lexi Hughes signed her initial contract with the prestigious modeling agency Storm Management when she was only sixteen years old, a significant milestone that launched her professional journey in the fashion sector. Since securing that representation, she has already achieved notable milestones, including walking during London Fashion Week. Her runway debut occurred in September twenty twenty-four, where she walked for designer Fran Hung, marking her entry onto the international stage. Beyond the runway, she has expanded her portfolio to include beauty campaigns, such as a recent collaboration with Superdrug and POP.

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Despite her rapid rise, Lexi is balancing her modeling commitments with her academic pursuits, currently majoring in English at university. She has indicated that journalism may be the long-term career path she intends to follow once her modeling days conclude. This dual focus on education and entertainment highlights a strategic approach to her personal brand development. Her mother, Amanda, noted that while she does not know if Lexi will pursue modeling indefinitely, the young woman is clearly driven by a desire to explore various creative avenues. Lexi herself has stated that she is very focused on doing a good job at university while trying to stay centered on the things she loves.

Stakeholder Positions and Family Dynamics

Amanda Holden attributes her daughter's grounded attitude to the family's unique dynamic, describing them as a bantery and sarcastic unit. She compared Lexi to her husband, Chris Hughes, noting that both possess a cynical head on their shoulders. This shared family personality type is cited as the primary reason Lexi can handle the pressures of fame with maturity. Amanda revealed that this pragmatic outlook is a deliberate family trait that protects the children from the typical anxieties faced by teenagers in the public eye. The judge expressed no concerns about how Lexi would navigate the competitive landscape of the fashion world.

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The relationship between Amanda and Lexi is frequently described as a mini-me dynamic, with both sharing a love for fashion and experimenting with styles. Lexi recently tagged her location as Juice Master Retreats in Portugal for a photoshoot, a company where Amanda has been a regular attendee in the past. The shoots have included bold imagery, such as a recent topless pose for a shoot where she covered her chest with a large leaf while wearing leopard print bikini bottoms. Despite the provocative nature of some work, Lexi maintains that she is simply exploring her passion for modeling and fashion. She expressed excitement about sharing things she is passionate about with other young people and discovering new opportunities in these areas.

Real-World Impact and Future Trajectory

The impact of Amanda Holden's public support is evident in the warm reception Lexi receives from her mother's peers and fans. Amanda has been awarded the cool mum badge by her daughter's social circle, a testament to her supportive and kind approach to parenting. Lexi described her mother as smart, fun, and the best, acknowledging her luck in having such a supportive parent. This familial backing provides a stable foundation for Lexi as she navigates the dual challenges of higher education and a burgeoning modeling career. The positive environment allows her to focus on her studies and maintain healthy relationships with friends and family.

While Lexi embraces her career, her younger sister, fourteen-year-old Hollie Hughes, has taken a distinctly different path by rejecting the spotlight. Amanda revealed that Hollie has no interest in working in showbiz and has actively snubbed fame to avoid her mother's legacy. The judge shared an anecdote about picking Hollie up from her new school, where the teenager literally crossed the road to avoid connection with Amanda. This stark contrast in attitudes between the two sisters highlights the different ways children of celebrities choose to engage with their family's public profile. As Lexi continues to pave her career in modeling and beauty, the family remains united by their unique, albeit divergent, approaches to life in the public eye.