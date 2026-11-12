Amanda Holden and Vogue Williams headlined major Christmas light switch-on events across London. Discover details on the Great Reindeer Race on the Thames and the Covent Garden festivities.

Amanda Holden, the fifty-five-year-old television personality, took center stage on Thursday night to host the inaugural Great Reindeer Race on the Thames and the subsequent Christmas light switch-on ceremony at Fulham Pier. The event marked a significant addition to the capital's holiday calendar, blending competitive rowing with seasonal cheer along the River Thames.

First Great Reindeer Race Launches

The inaugural Great Reindeer Race featured six illuminated rowing boats, each intricately decorated to resemble reindeer, competing along the River Thames. The vessels were crewed by dedicated rowers from the Fulham Reach Boat Club, who traded their standard athletic gear for elaborate festive costumes to participate in this unique aquatic spectacle.

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Mark Wright provided live commentary for the racing event before transitioning to his role as the host for the main celebration. After the race concluded, Wright joined Amanda Holden on the pier to oversee the official lighting of the seasonal decorations, solidifying the partnership between the two television personalities for the evening's festivities.

During her participation, Amanda Holden wore a glamorous £450 cheetah print faux fur coat sourced from Queens of Archive. The garment featured a distinctive white fur collar and matching cuffs, designed to provide warmth against the evening chill. She completed her winter ensemble with pointed white boots, striking a balance between high fashion and practicality for the outdoor riverside event.

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Commenting on her involvement, Amanda Holden expressed her enthusiasm for the new tradition, stating she was completely Christmas-obsessed. She emphasized that the reindeer race on the Thames represented a special celebration distinct from standard holiday events, predicting that London would receive a unique treat through this riverside entertainment.

Covent Garden Holiday Traditions

While Fulham Pier celebrated its first-ever reindeer race, another major festive gathering occurred simultaneously in Central London. Vogue Williams, the forty-one-year-old media personality, hosted the Christmas light switch-on at Covent Garden, marking the official start of the area's seven-week festive programme.

Vogue Williams appeared in a stylish leopard print faux fur coat paired with black PVC trousers and chunky black heeled boots. She was joined by her friend Joanne McNally for the occasion, ensuring the event maintained a high-fashion aesthetic consistent with the prestigious location of the Covent Garden Market Building.

Joanne McNally reunited with actor Richard E Grant, her co-star from the reality series The Traitor, to help celebrate the holiday season. Richard E Grant appeared in a gold embroidered jacket and tartan scarf, bringing his characteristic spirit to the countdown ceremony alongside American actress Christine Baranski.

Rather than using a digital switch, Richard E Grant and Christine Baranski physically pushed a button to illuminate the Covent Garden Market Building. The activation triggered a display of 300,000 LED lights spread throughout the neighborhood, in addition to lighting up the area's magnificent fifty-foot Christmas tree.

Local Impact and Community Response

The Covent Garden event highlighted the cultural significance of the district, which serves as the heart of theatre land in London. Richard E Grant noted the uniqueness of the square mile area, pointing out that it contains approximately thirty theatres within close proximity, offering a dense concentration of entertainment venues.

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Christine Baranski, an American actress participating in the London festivities, described the experience as a thrill to be in the heart of the city's great theatre district. Her presence underscored the international appeal of the landmark and its ability to attract prominent figures from global entertainment industries.

The celebrations at Fulham Pier included a communal singalong, with the crowd participating in Brenda Lee's 1958 hit Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree. This traditional musical element helped foster a sense of community among attendees, bridging the gap between the competitive rowing event and the social gathering.

Mark Wright continued his involvement in the Fulham Pier event by taking to the DJ stands after the light switch-on. His role shifted from commentator to musical curator, ensuring the atmosphere remained energetic and festive as the evening progressed.

Looking Ahead to the Festive Season

These simultaneous events in West and Central London signal the official commencement of the holiday season for the city. Both Fulham Pier and Covent Garden have launched programmes designed to engage residents and tourists alike, utilizing light displays and community activities to create a magical ambiance.

The Great Reindeer Race is expected to become an annual tradition, offering a novel way to celebrate the holidays on the water. Its success, combined with the enduring popularity of the Covent Garden light switch-on, demonstrates the city's commitment to creating diverse and memorable seasonal experiences.