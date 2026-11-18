Amanda Holden and Vicky Pattinson headlined London's Make Some Noise gala, raising over £2 million for charity. Read about the celebrity appearances, fashion highlights, and fundraising success of the evening.

Amanda Holden commanded attention at Global's Make Some Noise charity event in London on Tuesday evening, showcasing a daring fashion choice that captivated the red carpet. The fifty-five-year-old television presenter arrived at the star-studded gala wearing a racy sheer black dress featuring dramatic feathered sleeves, which allowed glimpses of her underwear as she displayed her toned physique. Holden led the evening's attendees, setting a glamorous tone for the fundraising occasion that supports vital local projects across the UK.

Fashion Highlights and Celebrity Attendees

Other notable guests brought their own distinct style to the London event, contributing to a visually diverse night of philanthropy. Vicky Pattinson chose a glamorous pale pink satin dress paired with a matching scarf for the occasion, while Sian Welby opted for a stylish dark brown satin suit that also featured feathered sleeves. Emily Maitlis dazzled in a silver sequined halter neck top, ensuring no one lacked sparkle at the gathering.

Also read Pattinson, Robert Pattinson Is Your New James Bond

The radio and television personalities of Heart station also made a strong appearance, with co-hosts Jamie Theakston, Olly Murs, and Mark Wright all dressing formally for the cause. Jamie Theakston looked dapper in full black tie, while Olly Murs and Mark Wright joined the festivities alongside Sian Welby and her co-hosts Jordan North and Chris Stark. Journalists and broadcasters such as Dan Walker and Jon Sopel were also present, posing for photographs and supporting the initiative.

Fundraising Success and Recent Stunts

The primary focus of the gala was to generate funds for Global's Make Some Noise, the official charity of the Global media group. The organization delivers vital projects across the UK through small, local charities, ensuring that individuals do not face life's toughest challenges alone. During the event, it was announced that the total amount raised for the campaign had surpassed £2 million, highlighting the significant impact of the supporters and stars involved.

Advertisement

Part of this success is attributed to recent high-profile stunts by attendees, such as Vicky Pattinson's arduous 250-mile journey from Newcastle to London. This trip involved cycling, running, and kayaking, culminating in an emotional arrival at Heart's Leicester Square studios. The physical challenge undertaken by Pattinson demonstrated the dedication of the ambassadors, adding a layer of personal sacrifice to the financial contributions made by the public and celebrities alike.

Charity Mission and Past Initiatives

The Make Some Noise campaign has a history of engaging celebrities in creative and thematic ways to draw public attention. Last month, Kate Garraway and Jenni Falconer paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton by wearing cowgirl-themed ensembles for the campaign. These efforts help to keep the charity in the public eye, encouraging ongoing donations and support for the communities they serve across the country.

Amanda Holden herself has been actively involved in festive charity events recently, including hosting the Great Reindeer Race On The Thames and the Christmas light switch on at Fulham Pier. Dressed in a £450 cheetah print faux fur coat from Queens of Archive, she expressed her excitement about launching the magical festive season. Her participation in both the river race and the current gala underscores her commitment to using her platform for charitable causes and community engagement.