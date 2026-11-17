Amanda Holden, Vicky Pattinson, and other stars gathered in London for Global Make Some Noise charity event raising over two million pounds for local UK charities.

Amanda Holden led a host of celebrities at Global's Make Some Noise charity event held in London on Tuesday evening. The presenter, aged fifty-five, drew attention to herself by wearing a sheer black dress featuring dramatic feathered sleeves. The outfit highlighted her physique as she arrived alongside other prominent figures from broadcasting and media.

Star-Studded Attendees and Fashion Choices

Vicky Pattinson attended the gathering while wearing a pale pink satin dress accompanied by a matching scarf. Emily Maitlis dazzled the crowd in a silver sequined halter neck top that caught the light. Sian Welby appeared stylish in a dark brown satin suit that also included feathered sleeves on the jacket.

Also read Amanda Nunes Lost to Kayla Harrison at UFC 334

Male presenters dressed formally for the occasion with Jamie Theakston wearing full black tie attire. Olly Murs and Mark Wright both joined the festivities as fellow Heart radio personalities. Sian Welby was accompanied by her co-hosts Jordan North and Chris Stark who posed for photographs.

Charity Fundraising Success and Mission

The event serves as a major fundraiser for Global Make Some Noise which operates as the official charity for Global. The organization funds vital projects across the United Kingdom delivered by small local charities. The primary goal is ensuring that no individual faces life's toughest challenges alone.

Advertisement

Fundraising totals reached over two million pounds by the time of the Tuesday night gathering. This significant sum reflects the successful efforts of the presenters and supporters who participated in various promotional activities leading up to the main event.

Previous Fundraising Efforts by Broadcasters

Vicky Pattinson recently completed a demanding two hundred and fifty-mile journey from Newcastle to London. The trip involved cycling, running, and kayaking segments that tested her endurance. Her emotional arrival at Heart's Leicester Square studios marked a key milestone in the campaign.

Earlier in the month Kate Garraway and Jenni Falconer paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton. The two presenters wore cowgirl-themed ensembles for a Global Make Some Noise campaign video. Their tribute added a unique cultural element to the broader fundraising strategy.

Festive Season Activities and Community Impact

Amanda Holden recently hosted the Great Reindeer Race on the Thames and the Christmas light switch-on at Fulham Pier. She wore a cheetah print faux fur coat from Queens of Archive priced at four hundred and fifty pounds. The event featured six illuminated rowing boats decorated as reindeer racing along the river.

Advertisement

Mark Wright provided commentary during the race before joining Amanda for the light switch-on ceremony. Holden expressed her enthusiasm for the festive season and the unique nature of the reindeer race. She highlighted London's upcoming magical festive celebrations on the riverside.