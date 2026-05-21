Amanda Holden and Lexi Hughes at Chelsea Flower Show

Amanda Holden and her lookalike daughter Lexi Hughes linked arms as they enjoyed a girls' day out at the Chelsea Flower Show on Wednesday. The TV and radio presenter, 55, cut a typically chic figure in a beige trench coat style dress as she stepped out at the event in London. Amanda accessorised her outfit perfectly with a quilted gold bag, jewellery and trendy shades. By her side influencer Lexi, 20, rocked a pretty pink and white shirt from Alice And Olivia with stylish frill detailing. She completed her look with white wide leg trousers and boosted her height with pointed heels while beaming away. Blonde beauty Amanda shares Lexi and younger daughter Hollie, 14, with her husband Chris Hughes.

Amanda Holden and her lookalike daughter Lexi Hughes linked arms as they enjoyed a girls' day out at the Chelsea Flower Show on Wednesday. The TV and radio presenter, 55, cut a typically chic figure in a beige trench coat style dress as she stepped out at the event in London.

Amanda accessorised her outfit perfectly with a quilted gold bag, jewellery and trendy shades. By her side influencer Lexi, 20, rocked a pretty pink and white shirt from Alice And Olivia with stylish frill detailing. She completed her look with white wide leg trousers and boosted her height with pointed heels while beaming away. Blonde beauty Amanda shares Lexi and younger daughter Hollie, 14, with her husband Chris Hughes.

Lexi's career has been taking off in recent years but she is also balancing her modelling with university studies.

She explained last year: 'I'm just starting out and I'm very focused on Uni and doing a good job.

'I try to stay focused on simple things, and the things I love doing and surround myself with my friends and family. ' Lexi has often been described as Britain's Got Talent star Amanda's mini-me, with the pair sizzling in almost identical bikinis on holiday recently. 'We both love fashion and we enjoy trying new things and finding what works for us,' Lexi said.

Amanda has been given the 'cool mum' badge, and is popular with her daughter's friends group, with Lexi adding: 'My mum is so supportive, kind, smart and fun - she's the best and I am very lucky to have her.

' Last year Amanda beamed with pride as she told her fans how Lexi had landed her first university choice after impressive A-level results. Lexi made her runway debut in September 2024, walking for Fran Hung at London Fashion Week. Amanda accessorised her outfit perfectly with a quilted gold bag, jewellery and trendy shades. By her side stunning influencer Lexi, 20, rocked a pretty pink and white shirt with stylish frill detailing.

She completed her look with white wide leg trousers and boosted her height with pointed heels while beaming away. Blonde beauty Amanda shares Lexi and younger daughter Hollie, 14, with her husband Chris Hughes. Lexi's career has been taking off in recent years but she is also balancing her modelling with university studies. She explained last year: 'I'm just starting out and I'm very focused on Uni and doing a good job...

' Amanda has been given the 'cool mum' badge, and is popular with her daughter's friends group. Amanda recently revealed how Lexi's younger sister Hollie has no plans to work in showbiz and has snubbed fame. She told The Sun: 'I picked Hollie up from her new school the other day and she does not want any connection with me.

'I got out of the car, she saw me and literally crossed the road.





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Amanda Holden Chelsea Flower Show Lexi Hughes Lookalike Trench Coat Dress Accessorise Quilted Gold Bag Jewellery Trendy Shades Pink And White Shirt Frill Detailing Wide Leg Trousers Pointed Heels Blonde Beauty Career Modelling University Studies Balancing Fashion New Opportunities Beauty Campaign Modelling Projects New School Connection With Me No Plans To Work In Showbiz Snubbed Fame

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