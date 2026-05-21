Amanda Holden and Her Lookalike Daughter Lexi Hughes Enjoy Girls' Day Out at Chelsea Flower Show

Amanda Holden and her 20-year-old daughter Lexi Hughes were spotted enjoying a day out at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. The TV presenter, 55, cut a chic figure in a beige dress, while Lexi rocked a pink and white shirt from Alice And Olivia. The two are often compared due to their similar features and sense of style.

Amanda Holden and her lookalike daughter Lexi Hughes were spotted enjoying a girls' day out at the Chelsea Flower Show in London . The TV and radio presenter, 55, cut a typically chic figure in a beige trench coat style dress as she stepped out at the event.

By her side influencer Lexi, 20, rocked a pretty pink and white shirt from Alice And Olivia with stylish frill detailing. Lexi's career has been taking off in recent years but she is also balancing her modelling with university studies. She explained last year that she is focused on uni and doing a good job, and trying to stay focused on simple things.

Amanda has been given the 'cool mum' badge, and is popular with her daughter's friends group, with Lexi adding that her mum is supportive, kind, smart and fun. Amanda recently revealed how Lexi's younger sister Hollie has no plans to work in showbiz and has snubbed fame.

Lexi made her runway debut in September 2024, walking for Fran Hung at London Fashion Week, and has now plans to continue paving her career in modelling as well as beauty on the back of a Superdrug campaign last year. Lexi said she loves being able to share things she is passionate about with other young people and discover new opportunities in these areas





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Amanda Holden and Lexi Hughes at Chelsea Flower ShowAmanda Holden and her lookalike daughter Lexi Hughes linked arms as they enjoyed a girls' day out at the Chelsea Flower Show on Wednesday. The TV and radio presenter, 55, cut a typically chic figure in a beige trench coat style dress as she stepped out at the event in London. Amanda accessorised her outfit perfectly with a quilted gold bag, jewellery and trendy shades. By her side influencer Lexi, 20, rocked a pretty pink and white shirt from Alice And Olivia with stylish frill detailing. She completed her look with white wide leg trousers and boosted her height with pointed heels while beaming away. Blonde beauty Amanda shares Lexi and younger daughter Hollie, 14, with her husband Chris Hughes.

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