Amanda Conner Calls 911 on Ryan Edwards Amid Safety Fears and Legal Troubles

Amanda Conner made a 911 call requesting police help to retrieve belongings from Ryan Edwards home, citing fear for her safety. The call occurred a day after her own arrest for DUI with a baby in the car. Her sister Ashley comments on the situation.

Amanda Conner , the wife of Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards , made a distressing 911 call requesting police presence to retrieve her belongings from their shared residence, citing fears for her safety.

In audio obtained by local authorities, Conner stated that Edwards had given her permission to enter the home but she felt threatened by his behavior. She told the operator, 'I m just requesting an officer to be here so I can get the things out of my house.

' Conner claimed that Edwards had a history of manipulation, saying, 'That s what he does. I ll go in to get and he tricks me and I get stuck in there.

' She reported spending the previous night at the house but waking up to realize the situation was untenable: 'I actually stayed the night here last night and I woke up and was like, This is not going to work out, and then he started yelling. Like, the look in his eye, I knew better, so I grabbed my purse and went to the car.

' She expressed urgency, stating Edwards was 'probably in there destroying my s***. ' Officers were dispatched but no charges were filed against Edwards at the time. The 911 call came one day after Conner herself was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect for allegedly driving under the influence with an infant in the vehicle, as well as driving on the wrong side of the road.

Her bond was set at $16,000, and upon release she was ordered not to contact the alleged child victim. The incident adds a layer of complexity to the couple s tumultuous relationship, which began in 2023 when Edwards was in court-ordered rehab for drug addiction. They welcomed a baby girl in February 2025 and married seven months later. Amanda s sister, Ashley Conner, addressed the situation in a video statement, saying she wanted to clear up misconceptions.

'I did just wanna get on here and clear up a few things in this whole situation involving my sister Amanda Conner and Ryan Edwards, y all definitely don t have the whole story,' she said. Expressing shame and disappointment, she added, 'Just saying that out loud, just letting it be known, it s just so uncomfortable, it s shameful, I m disappointed, I feel guilty, scared. I m not perfect.

' Meanwhile, Ryan Edwards, known for his role on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, has not publicly commented on the divorce rumors or the 911 call. The couple s future remains uncertain as legal proceedings unfold. This story highlights ongoing struggles with substance abuse and domestic issues, and resources are available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for those in need





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Teen Mom Ryan Edwards Amanda Conner 911 Call Domestic Dispute

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Corvette, Mustang, 911 and SL-Class Top List of America's 10 Least-Driven Cars: StudySome of the nation's most iconic performance cars are seeing surprisingly little road time, according to a new report.

Read more »

Strangers call 911 to report children selling lemonade, police become paying customersSomeone called 911 to report two brothers who were running a lemonade stand, but their plan backfired when the emergency responders became happy customers.

Read more »

Strangers call 911 to report children selling lemonade, police become paying customersSomeone called 911 to report two brothers who were running a lemonade stand, but their plan backfired when the emergency responders became happy customers.

Read more »

Porsche Unveils Three Custom 911 Cars Inspired by Toy Story Characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and JessiePorsche's Sonderwunsch division has created three bespoke 911 sports cars based on Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie from Toy Story. Each model features meticulous hand-finished paint and material work, taking 350 hours per car. The vehicles will be auctioned in 2026 to support children's and humanitarian charities.

Read more »