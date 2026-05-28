Amanda Conner Addresses DUI Arrest, Child‑Neglect Charge and Relapse After Three Years of Sobriety

Reality TV star Amanda Conner publicly apologizes for a DUI and child‑neglect arrest, admits a relapse after three years clean, and vows to document her raw recovery journey while facing legal consequences.

Amanda Conner , a 35‑year‑old television personality best known from the reality series Teen Mom, took to social media on Wednesday, May 27, to publicly acknowledge a recent setback in her personal battle with addiction.

In a candid video posted from her living room, she admitted that after three years of what she described as "busting my ass and getting my life together" she had relapsed. Conner explained that she had become too comfortable, let her guard down and allowed the addiction to re‑emerge. She emphasized that substance dependence does not discriminate based on how long a person has been clean, how much they have built, or how many people believe in them.

The tone of her message was both apologetic and resolute: she began by apologizing to those who had invested in her recovery, acknowledging the disappointment she felt she had caused family, friends and followers. The relapse follows an earlier incident that drew significant public attention. On Sunday, May 24, TMZ reported that Conner had been arrested and booked on a charge of driving under the influence in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that she was taken into custody after police stopped her vehicle for driving on the wrong side of the road. The arrest report also listed a charge of child abuse or neglect, alleging that Conner had placed her 15‑month‑old daughter, Presley, in the car without first administering a drug test, raising concerns about her fitness to care for the child.

Her bond was set at $16,000 and she was ordered not to contact the alleged victim pending release. In the wake of the arrest, Conner posted a heartfelt message that mixed remorse with determination. She said, "You all ride so hard for me and I appreciate the f** out of that. I have let you all down and I've let my family down… I'm not perfect.

I've never come to be perfect," before promising to share the unfiltered reality of her recovery journey with her audience. She warned that the road ahead would be "hard, raw and not pretty" but insisted that she would not let this relapse define her story. Complicating the narrative further, reports emerged that Conner had called police on her husband, former reality star Ryan Edwards, the day after her own arrest.

According to the Ashley's Reality Roundup, she phoned authorities at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 25, alleging physical abuse and seeking to retrieve her belongings. Police responded but made no arrests, and the couple was later seen together outside a gas station, suggesting ongoing personal turmoil. Conner's social media updates have since been sparse; she stated she would not answer further questions and asked for prayers.

She indicated that she would soon meet with a lawyer to address the legal ramifications of both the DUI and child‑neglect charges. While the legal process unfolds, Conner has pledged to use the experience as a cautionary tale, hoping to deter others from underestimating the relentless nature of addiction and to underscore the importance of community support in the recovery process





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Amanda Conner DUI Arrest Relapse Child Neglect Recovery

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