Amanda Byram addresses Russell Brand's endorsement of her book The Switch following his rape conviction, stating she is removing the quote to align with her values.

Amanda Byram has publicly addressed the controversy surrounding Russell Brand's endorsement of her book The Switch, confirming that she is actively working to remove the quote from all digital platforms and future printings.

The Irish presenter and personal trainer, age 53, shared a video on Instagram on Thursday to explain her decision and clarify her stance following Brand's recent conviction for rape and sexual assault. Byram stated that she is doing everything possible to have the endorsement removed from wherever possible, emphasizing that the quote no longer reflects her current values or views.

Also read Kirsty Gallacher Public Appearance Follows Russell Brand Sentencing

Byram Clarifies Stance On Brand Quote

Amanda Byram explained that the endorsement was originally secured in 2020 when Russell Brand was considered a big voice in the world of mental health and personal recovery. She had interviewed Brand at the Happy Place festival and asked if he would read her book and provide a quote, which he agreed to do at that time.

The personal trainer noted that she has experienced situations in the industry where professional boundaries were crossed, leaving her feeling uncomfortable and vulnerable, particularly when there is an imbalance of power. She stressed that these experiences were not necessarily with Brand but informed her perspective on power dynamics.

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Byram declared that she stands wholeheartedly with survivors of sexual assault and condemns sexual violence and abuse in any form. She made it clear that the endorsement by Russell Brand does not represent her support for him or his actions, but was merely a quote obtained years ago when their public personas were different.

Brand Sentenced To Ten Years In Prison

Justice Secretary Alex Norris condemned the actions of Russell Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, calling her statement broadcast from the prison completely unacceptable. The Ministry of Justice announced it would investigate whether any prison rules were breached after Gallacher read a statement from Brand protesting his innocence.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court found Russell Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The court sentenced Brand to ten years and six months in prison. Prison sources reported that Brand was transferred from HMP Wandsworth to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, which is regarded as one of the best facilities and offers activities including yoga, gardening, and soccer.

Laura Gallacher Defends Family And Prison

Laura Gallacher, Brand's wife, posted a video online stating she remains proud to be his spouse and described herself as a woman defending her family. She admitted to waking up at night with feelings of desolation and loneliness but vowed to continue standing by her husband despite the media scrutiny.

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Gallacher agreed to honor the rules after sparking outrage by reading out a statement issued by Brand from jail. She praised the prison officers at HMP Littlehey as brilliant and professional, stating she now understands the parameters set by the staff and will absolutely honor them in the future.

Byram Empowers Survivors Through Her Book

Amanda Byram emphasized that she wrote The Switch as a way of connecting with people and sharing her own experiences to empower them to find their truth and worth. She expressed respect for the women who came forward to speak their truth, acknowledging the immense courage it takes to report such crimes.

Byram concluded her message by thanking her followers for listening and making it very clear where she stands today. She noted that while she cannot undo what has already been printed, she can ensure her current values are not misrepresented by the silence or old quotes associated with her work.