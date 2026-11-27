Irish presenter Amanda Byram reveals efforts to remove Russell Brand's endorsement from her wellness book following his rape conviction, stating the quote never reflected her values.

Irish presenter Amanda Byram has issued a public statement addressing the presence of a book endorsement from Russell Brand on her wellness title. The 53-year-old broadcaster confirmed that she is actively working to have the quote removed from digital platforms and any subsequent printings of the book. This decision comes in the wake of Brand's recent criminal conviction for rape and sexual assault.

Byram Details Endorsement Removal Process

Amanda Byram explained that the quote appeared on her 2020 publication at a time when Brand held significant influence in the mental health and personal recovery sectors. She noted that she had interviewed him at the Happy Place festival and asked for his review, which he provided. The personal trainer emphasized that she has spent the last few weeks contacting her publisher to ensure the endorsement is excised from all available versions of the work.

Also read Kirsty Gallacher Public Appearance Follows Russell Brand Sentencing

Clarifying Stance on Sexual Violence Survivors

Byram stated clearly that the inclusion of Brand's name in no way represents her current views or values. She expressed full support for survivors of sexual assault and condemned all forms of sexual violence. The presenter clarified that her silence up until now was not an indication of agreement but rather a hesitation to cause further disruption while trying to address the issue professionally with her publishing partners.

Personal Industry Experiences and Boundaries

Sharing her perspective, Byram revealed that her own decades in the industry involved witnessing crossed professional boundaries. She described feeling uncomfortable and vulnerable in situations involving power imbalances, although she did not specify that these incidents involved Brand. Her primary motivation for speaking out was to ensure that a quote printed years ago could not be misconstrued as endorsement of his actions today.

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Spouse Laura Gallacher Defends Prison Transfer

Meanwhile, Russell Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, has maintained her support for her husband following his sentencing. She described herself as a woman defending her family against media scrutiny after Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months at Southwark Crown Court. Gallacher praised the officers at HMP Littlehey, where Brand was transferred from the tougher conditions of HMP Wandsworth, noting that she now respects the prison rules.

Justice Secretary Criticizes Public Statement

Brand's wife sparked controversy by reading a statement from jail in which he protested his innocence. Justice Secretary Alex Norris condemned this action as completely unacceptable, prompting the Ministry of Justice to investigate potential breaches of prison regulations. Despite the outrage, Gallacher vowed to remain proud of her role as a spouse and mother while continuing to support her family during this legal aftermath.