Amanda Bynes Shows Off Natural-Looking Eyebrows in Los Angeles

Amanda Bynes, known for her bold eyebrow choices in the past, has opted for a natural-looking light brown eyebrow color for the first time in 10 years. She was seen leaving a Starbucks in Los Angeles, carrying a matcha latte and iced coffee, while dressed in a pink, floral-patterned pajama top and black sweatpants.

Amanda Bynes stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday sporting natural-looking eyebrows for the first time in 10 years. The 40-year-old actress, known for her bold eyebrow choices in the past, opted for a light brown shade that complemented her freshly dyed blonde hair.

Bynes was seen leaving a Starbucks, carrying a matcha latte and iced coffee, while dressed in a pink, floral-patterned pajama top and black sweatpants. She accessorized with a black Chanel purse, long almond-shaped nude nails, and a septum piercing, nose ring, and heart-shaped cheek tattoo. Bynes has been making a comeback in the music industry, releasing a new song called 'Girlfriend' on April 9th. She teased the song's release in January and promoted it on Instagram.

The song was created with the help of Zabba and Fenix Flexin, and Bynes received writing credits. The song's cover art features a simple photo of a snowy landscape with powder-covered trees and a lavender sky. Bynes has also been open about her weight loss journey, revealing she has lost nearly 30 pounds using Ozempic.

She shared her progress on social media, stating she had lost 28 pounds and was aiming to reach a weight of 130 pounds for better paparazzi photos.





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