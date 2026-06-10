Amanda Bynes showcases continued weight loss in Los Angeles outing following announcement of gold teeth plans

Actress Amanda Bynes was spotted in Los Angeles, demonstrating the results of her ongoing weight-loss journey with Ozempic. The 40-year-old wore a gray romper that highlighted her slimmer figure, coming just after she announced plans to replace her veneers with gold teeth. The report details her recent physical transformations, including changes to her hair and eyebrows, and cites her goal of reaching 110 pounds.

Amanda Bynes provided a clear demonstration of her recent weight loss success during a public outing in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The 40-year-old former actress was seen visiting a 7-Eleven store while dressed in a form-fitting gray romper that emphasized her noticeably slimmer silhouette.

This appearance follows her announcement just one week prior about her decision to replace her current dental veneers with a set of gold teeth, a move that generated considerable discussion among her followers. Bynes had previously disclosed in November that she began using prescription weight-loss medication and had successfully lost 20 pounds. Observers noted that she appeared even more slender during this week's sighting.

Her outfit, a short romper with white lace detailing at the neckline, revealed her extensively tattooed legs. She added a matching gray duster jacket to partially cover the revealing garment. Completing her casual ensemble, Bynes wore a pair of classic Ugg boots and let her long, peroxide-blond hair flow down her back and chest. Appearing with a slightly tired expression, she was observed looking at her phone before returning to her vehicle.

While she has frequently been seen in the company of her boyfriend, Zachary Khan, in recent months, this particular trip seemed to be a solo excursion. According to comments from functional nutritionist Monica Partier published in March, Bynes had lost approximately 40 pounds from her earlier weight, bringing her estimated body weight to around 140 pounds. Since that assessment, her weight-loss journey seems to have continued, with Bynes maintaining a long-term target of reaching her adolescent weight of 110 pounds.

The actress, who first rose to prominence on the Nickelodeon show All That, has become known for a series of dramatic style transformations. In April, she dramatically changed her hair from its signature platinum blonde to a dark raven black hue, though she has since reverted to a lighter shade. She has also repeatedly altered her eyebrow color, shifting between various dark shades before briefly trying a natural light brown last month, only to return to a darker tone again.

Her most recent announced change involves a dental makeover. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Bynes excitedly shared her plans to get 'gold teeth soon on my bottom side' from a trusted Beverly Hills dentist. She captioned the clip with a menorah emoji and the phrase 'STANDING ON BUSINESS,' referencing her mother's Jewish heritage. In the video, she lifted her shirt to showcase her flattened midsection.

She explained the motivation behind the procedure, stating that her existing veneers tend to gray or yellow easily due to their material composition. Her public weight-loss narrative began in June when she declared she was starting Ozempic, joining many in Hollywood exploring GLP-1 agonist drugs. At that time, she expressed hopes of dropping to 130 pounds for improved appearance in paparazzi photos.

By December, she provided an update, saying she had gone from 180 pounds to 152 pounds, noting she still felt large but found the progress inspiring. She later detailed that a period of depression had contributed to a 20-pound gain, reinforcing her desire to achieve her goal weight





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Amanda Bynes Weight Loss Ozempic Gold Teeth Veneer Replacement Los Angeles Celebrity Transformation

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