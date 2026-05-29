Amanda Bynes Showcases 40lb Ozempic Weight Loss in Cheeky Coffee Run Outfit

Amanda Bynes has been showing off her 40lb Ozempic weight loss in recent months. The 40-year-old actress was spotted grabbing an iced coffee at Starbucks during a lowkey errand run. She donned a pair of black bikini bottoms as well as a printed shirt and cream-colored jacket layered on top.

Amanda Bynes has been showing off her 40lb Ozempic weight loss in recent months. The 40-year-old actress was spotted grabbing an iced coffee at Starbucks during a lowkey errand run.

She donned a pair of black bikini bottoms as well as a printed shirt and cream-colored jacket layered on top. Bynes additionally slipped into a pair of fishnet tights as well as comfy tan ankle boots for the daytime excursion. Her platinum blonde locks were combed back away from her face and flowed down in natural waves past her shoulders.

Bynes has recently been flaunting her weight loss and previously got candid with her fans about using a weight loss drug. The former Nickelodeon star has recently reached a few milestones including celebrating her 40th birthday and dropping her new song Girlfriend. The actress also signed to the distribution platform Create Music Group.

Bynes shared her plans to start Ozempic in a candid Instagram video at the time saying she hopes to get down to 130 pounds, which would be awesome so she looks better in paparazzi pictures. She further added that the medication is 'working' for her and is 'trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute.

' Bynes has lost a total of 40lbs on ozempic and likely weighs around 140lbs. The medication appears to be a good fit for her and she looks healthy with glowing skin, which suggests she is eating right. Bynes has been working out often to tighten up as she loses weight. The actress has been open about her weight loss journey and has been sharing updates with her fans.

She recently released her new song Girlfriend and has been promoting it on her Instagram account. The song blends melodic rap with EDM-inspired production, creating a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce. Bynes has been open about her inspiration for the song, saying it was a lot of EDM as well as rap. The response to the song has been super positive so far, with fans loving it and listening to it repeatedly





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amanda Bynes Ozempic Weight Loss Coffee Run Starbucks New Song Girlfriend Create Music Group

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kyle Cooke friend reveals signs of Amanda Batula and West Wilson romance before scandalKenny Martin, a close friend of Kyle Cooke, shares how Cooke noticed peculiar signs between his ex-wife Amanda Batula and West Wilson before their secret romance was revealed, and how he is reassessing red flags. The Summer House reunion may address these suspicions.

Read more »

One Weight Loss Strategy Is 5x More Effective Than Ozempic, Study ShowsOzempic and other semaglutide medications have been working wonders in terms of shedding pounds for many people.

Read more »

Amanda Bynes Steps Out in Micro Shorts and Releases New SingleFormer child star Amanda Bynes was spotted in Hollywood wearing revealing shorts and combat boots, while also promoting her new song Girlfriend, marking her return to music.

Read more »

Samsung’s latest health play takes aim at the Ozempic gold rushSamsung and Mass General are studying whether Galaxy Watch8 can support adults starting GLP-1RA therapy by tracking activity, heart rate, body composition, and muscle changes during treatment.

Read more »