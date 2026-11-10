Amanda Bynes Reveals 43lb Weight Loss From Ozempic In Los Angeles

Actress Amanda Bynes, 40, shares her progress on Ozempic after losing 43lb. She appeared in Los Angeles with boyfriend Zachary Khan, aiming for a final goal of reaching 130lbs.

Actress Amanda Bynes displayed visible results from her weight loss journey while spending time in Los Angeles on Monday. The 40-year-old star was spotted walking through local shops alongside her boyfriend, event planner Zachary Khan. This public appearance highlights the ongoing transformation Bynes has shared with the public since announcing her use of prescription medication earlier this year.

Amanda Bynes Ozempic Progress Update

Bynes publicly confirmed in June 2025 that she began using Ozempic to manage her weight. At that time, she stated her intention to lose approximately 70 pounds to reach a target weight of 130 pounds. Her primary motivation was to improve her appearance in photographs and feel more confident. By last month, she reported to reporters that she had already shed 43 pounds from her starting weight.

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The actress expressed excitement about the injectable medication working effectively for her body. She described her desire to look beautiful and cute as a driving force behind her strict regimen. Earlier in her journey, she had noted losing 20 pounds by November of the previous year. That initial milestone fueled her determination to continue losing the remaining weight she sought.

Zachary Khan Relationship Stability

Zachary Khan entered Bynes' life in September 2025, providing support during a period of personal transition. Sources indicated that Khan brought stability to Bynes following the end of her second engagement to Paul Michael in July 2022. Their relationship has been characterized as low-key and supportive, allowing Bynes to focus on her health goals without excessive media scrutiny.

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Khan accompanied Bynes during their casual outing, where they visited various retail stores in the city. His presence has been credited with helping the former child star navigate recent challenges. The couple continues to maintain a private dynamic while sharing their lives in the public eye. This partnership marks a significant chapter in Bynes' personal history after years of turbulent relationships.

Beyond Weight Loss Personal Projects

While focusing on physical changes, Bynes has remained active in her creative career throughout the year. She has released new music tracks and promoted handbags from her own apparel line. These professional endeavors run parallel to her health objectives, demonstrating her commitment to multiple aspects of self-improvement. She previously attributed a 20-pound weight gain to depression in 2024, which she aimed to reverse.

Her pursuit of aesthetic enhancement extends beyond medication. Bynes received lip fillers last August to complement her facial features. In 2023, she underwent blepharoplasty surgery to remove excess skin from her eyelids. She described that procedure as one of the best decisions for her self-confidence. These combined efforts reflect a comprehensive approach to her personal reinvention.

Future Goals And Public Perception

Bynes has set clear numerical targets for her weight loss journey, aiming to reach 130 pounds. She initially hoped to return to her teenage weight of 110 pounds but adjusted her expectations based on health and feasibility. Her openness about these numbers provides transparency regarding her health choices. She continues to monitor her progress with optimism and discipline.

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The public reaction to her transformation remains mixed but largely supportive of her autonomy. Fans appreciate her honesty about using prescription aids like Ozempic for weight management. As she approaches her final goal, observers will watch for further updates on her health and career. Bynes maintains that feeling skinny and cute is essential to her current mindset and daily happiness.