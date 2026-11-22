Amanda Bynes reveals 43lb weight loss on Ozempic and debuts a Cruella-inspired half black half white hairstyle in Los Angeles.

Amanda Bynes recently made a striking public appearance in Los Angeles that highlighted two major personal transformations: a significant weight reduction linked to the weight-loss drug Ozempic and a bold new half-black, half-white hairstyle. The forty-year-old actress was spotted wearing a wild split-color hairdo reminiscent of the classic character Cruella de Vil from the film 101 Dalmatians during her outing in the city.

Amanda Bynes Ozempic Weight Loss Journey

Amanda Bynes announced in June 2025 that she was starting a regimen involving Ozempic, joining a broader trend of weight-loss injectables becoming popular within the entertainment industry. She has been transparent about her progress, stating in December that she had previously weighed one hundred eighty pounds but managed to lose twenty-eight pounds using the medication.

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By November 2025, the actress revealed further advancements, noting she had lost twenty pounds to reach a weight of one hundred sixty-three pounds. She explained that her weight had previously spiked to one hundred eighty pounds from one hundred seventy-three pounds, and the Ozempic injection successfully helped her shed the excess weight to feel thinner and cuter.

In a recent update, Amanda Bynes disclosed to the Daily Mail that she has lost forty-three pounds so far, with a continuing goal to look beautiful. A functional nutritionist, Monica Partier, observed in March that the actress appeared to be down to one hundred forty pounds and noted that she keeps losing weight week after week, looking rather thin.

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Cruella De Vil Inspired Half Black White Hairstyle

The new hairstyle Amanda Bynes showcased features one side dyed dark black and the other bright white, creating a dramatic visual effect. The actress wore the hair down during a makeup-free occasion, drawing immediate comparisons to the iconic villain Cruella de Vil, portrayed by Glenn Close in the 1996 Disney film 101 Dalmatians.

Complementing the distinctive hair, Amanda Bynes dressed in an oversized patterned grey top paired with blue jeans. She completed the look with on-trend woven white flat shoes, opting for a casual yet stylish ensemble that allowed her unique hair color split to stand out prominently.

Monica Partier Expert Opinion On Sustaining Weight

Monica Partier, a functional nutritionist, provided insights on how Amanda Bynes might maintain her new physique if she discontinues the medication. Partier suggested that as long as the actress eats high-protein, vegetable-loaded meals with little processed foods, dairy, or sugar, she should be able to stay slender once she quits the injections.

The nutritionist emphasized that staying slender requires diligence and sticking to whole foods full of nutrients. Partier noted that good fats, such as nuts and avocados, can still be consumed, offering a balanced approach to diet that supports long-term weight management without relying solely on pharmaceutical interventions.

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Amanda Bynes Boyfriend Zachary Khan And Past Procedures

Zachary Khan, who began dating Amanda Bynes in September 2025, was not seen on this recent outing in Los Angeles. Khan has been credited with helping the formerly troubled child star navigate her current chapter, providing support as she continues her public reinvention and wellness journey.

Beyond her weight loss and new hair, Amanda Bynes has undergone several other physical changes. She received lip fillers last August and had excess skin surgically removed from her eyelids in 2023, a procedure known as a blepharoplasty. She previously referred to the eyelid surgery as one of the best things she could have done for her self-confidence.

The actress also shared a personal tribute with a tattoo of the Roman numeral X on one of her fingers last May. This ink honors her ten-year best friend anniversary with her close friend Dylan, who got a matching tattoo, marking a significant milestone in their long-standing friendship amidst her other recent personal transformations.