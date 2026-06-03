Amanda Batula's Relationship with West Wilson Under Scrutiny in Summer House

Amanda Batula's relationship with West Wilson is under scrutiny after the upcoming episode of Summer House. The cameras show a preview of the episode where Amanda is seen holding hands with West and Ciara, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship. Amanda has denied any crush on West when the cameras were rolling, but fans are suspicious of West's actions towards Ciara.

Amanda Batula 's relationship with West Wilson is under scrutiny after the upcoming episode of Summer House . In the preview, Amanda, 34, is seen holding hands with West, 31, and Ciara, 30, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship.

Amanda has denied any crush on West when the cameras were rolling, but fans are suspicious of West's actions towards Ciara. Amanda has claimed that West and Ciara have become best friends again, but their interactions in the preview have raised eyebrows. The cameras also show a May 5 confessional where Amanda denied any crush on West, but fans are still skeptical.

Amanda's relationship with West is still going strong despite the public backlash, but their costars doubt that they will last. Amanda has claimed that she is taking time apart from Kyle to get back to their relationship, but fans are unsure if she is truly committed to Kyle or if she is using him as a rebound. The upcoming episode of Summer House is sure to turn heads as Amanda's relationship with West continues to raise eyebrows





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Amanda Batula West Wilson Summer House Ciara Miller Kyle Cooke

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