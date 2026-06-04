Amanda Batula’s hairstylist knows you hate her ‘Summer House’ reunion bun

In addition to her interpersonal transgressions, the Bravolebrity’s glam has also come under fire.

Amanda Batula arrived at the “ Summer House ” Season 10 reunion already in the hot seat — and her hairstyle didn’t help. : Fans are obsessed with hating on her half-bun, half-ponytail “ Summer House ” Season 10 reunion hairstyle, calling it lazy, messy and better suited for the soccer field .

“The bun you love to hate,” she wrote, acknowledging the critics and tagging makeup artist Laura Mele and stylists Danielle O’Connell and Alix Gropper, all of whom posted Batula’s look on their own accounts. She wore a four-piece custom Seline Meisler butter yellow look with peekaboo underwear and a corset that fans compared to a past Ciara Miller outfit.

New couple Batula and West Wilson endured barbs from Andy Cohen, exes Miller and Kyle Cooke and the rest of the cast. While plenty of friends left compliments for her work, Bravo fans weren’t so kind.

“It’s giving World Cup goalie 2026,” said one, while another wrote, “It’s giving I am running to the bathroom to puke and gotta get the hair out of the way. ”When one fan threw a series of tomato emojis, Halpin took it in stride; “tomato tomahto,” she responded.

“I like it. Sue me,” one friend commented, to which Halpin replied, “god forbid a girl wears a casual effortless lewk 😂. ”Hairstylist Olivia Halpin, who works with other Bravolebrities and has done hair for Kris Jenner and Martha Stewart, clapped back on social media. The style has long been a staple for cool girl Batula, who wore it when she visited the Page Six Studio in 2024 .

She said the pony-bun “complemented the outfit, required minimal touch-ups, kept her face open and allowed her glam by Laura Mele to shine. ”“Beauty is subjective, and everyone brings their own perspective, which is part of what makes fashion and beauty so fun,” she added.

“From my perspective, the look was a success because it achieved exactly what we set out to do: create something that felt true to Amanda. ” The reunion has been brutal for the swimsuit designer, with ex-BFF Ciara Miller and estranged husband Kyle Cooke questioning her relationship with Wilson, who previously dated Miller.

Makeup artist Mele’s comments section, meanwhile, is resoundingly positive, with one fan asserting Batula’s glam is “the one thing no one can hate on! ” The “Summer House” star is clearly sticking to a formula she feels suits her new era; while Wilson and Batula haveShe wore a four-piece custom Seline Meisler butter yellow look with peekaboo underwear and a corset that fans compared to a past Ciara Miller outfit.

New couple Batula and West Wilson endured barbs from Andy Cohen, exes Miller and Kyle Cooke and the rest of the cast. Hairstylist Olivia Halpin, who works with other Bravolebrities and has done hair for Kris Jenner and Martha Stewart, clapped back on social media. The style has long been a staple for cool girl Batula, who wore it when she visited the Page Six Studio in 2024 .





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