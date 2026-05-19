Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, and more share their summer house experiences in 'In The City'.

The newest summer house venture features the star-studded cast of Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, and more, all dealing with diverse life experiences. The show explores themes of friendship, love, and challenging personal expectations, as they navigate their lives post-summer house.

The series was filmed directly after production wrapped last fall. Kyle Cooke , despite being known as the life of the party, is now scrambling to keep Loverboy afloat under unprecedented financial pressure.

It all started with DJ-ing to boost visibility and fill the monetary gap, which quickly became a second career. Amanda Batula is focusing on finding balance between her personal life and professional ambitions, as the demise of her marriage is front and center. Lindsay Hubbard, a ten-year Hamptons summerer, is now entering a new chapter as a fiercely independent single mom, balancing her mommy time with an intentional return to dating.

Danielle Olivera is madly in love with Eoin Heavey and navigating their whirlwind romance in a new city, with demands of building Eoin's hotel tech startup, Major D, and Danielle's new dynamic with former bestie Lindsay. They're being met with skepticism from the group, but they're finding out if they can handle the mounting pressure.

The series is produced by Truly Original (a Banijay Americas company) with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Lori Gordon, Tamara Najm Coudurier, and Faith Gaskins serving as executive producers





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Summer House In The City Series Kyle Cooke DJ-Ing Monetary Gap Second Career Balancing Personal And Professional Life Single Mom Fiercely Independent Packing Heat Amanda Batula Lindsay Hubbard Danielle Olivera Eoin Heavey Mystery Surrounds Balancing Functionality Of Business And Love Biography Reality Star

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