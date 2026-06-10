Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Relationship Timeline Revealed on Summer House Reunion

Amanda Batula and West Wilson's romance timeline was revealed on the Summer House reunion, with the couple admitting they hadn't said 'I love you' yet. West, 31, revealed on the Tuesday, June 9, episode that he wasn't 'monogamous' after expressing feelings with Amanda, but claimed he'd been solely dedicated to her since. The couple denied having an affair in summer 2025, but Amanda's friend Ciara Miller claimed she thought they had an 'emotional affair' during that time. West also admitted to taking a beta blocker, which explained why he wasn't showing more emotion. Amanda walked off stage in tears during part 2 of the reunion, after being questioned about her relationship with West and his ex-girlfriend Meija Moreno. West claimed that he wasn't exclusive with Meija, despite her thinking they were, and that he'd been unclear with women in the past about his intentions. Amanda went off on West for kissing another woman in front of her friend Ciara, and accused him of being comfortable on probation. The couple's relationship has been under scrutiny, with fans waiting to learn more about their romance timeline.

Amanda Batula and West Wilson 's romance timeline was revealed on the Summer House reunion, with the couple admitting they hadn't said 'I love you' yet.

West, 31, revealed on the Tuesday, June 9, episode that he wasn't 'monogamous' after expressing feelings with Amanda, but claimed he'd been solely dedicated to her since. The couple denied having an affair in summer 2025, but Amanda's friend Ciara Miller claimed she thought they had an 'emotional affair' during that time. West also admitted to taking a beta blocker, which explained why he wasn't showing more emotion.

Amanda walked off stage in tears during part 2 of the reunion, after being questioned about her relationship with West and his ex-girlfriend Meija Moreno. West claimed that he wasn't exclusive with Meija, despite her thinking they were, and that he'd been unclear with women in the past about his intentions. Amanda went off on West for kissing another woman in front of her friend Ciara, and accused him of being comfortable on probation.

The couple's relationship has been under scrutiny, with fans waiting to learn more about their romance timeline





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Amanda Batula West Wilson Summer House Reunion Romance Timeline Beta Blocker Emotional Affair

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