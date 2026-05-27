Amanda and West's Relationship Theory: 'White-Knighted Too Far'

A fan expressed thoughts on how Kanye West and Amanda Batula's relationship began, speculating that he was using his charm to gain access to her after-season success. Kyle Cooke, Amanda's estranged husband, also discussed the relationship theory and his suspicions of West's behavior, with Ciara Miller providing evidence of her suspicions.

“West noticed a few weekends into the summer that Amanda was looking like the victim of a horrible marriage,” a fan wrote“ then decides to lean into looking like a supportive friend and hero for Amanda so he can weasel his way into capitalizing on her after-season success,” the fan continued, speculating about how West’s relationship with Amanda began.

“New network of opportunities unlocked. ”Kyle Cooke has more to say about watching his estranged wife, Amanda Batula, move on with West Wilson.

“I have real issue with a dude that manages to use his charm to get whatever he wants,” Kyle, 43, said in a Thursday, April 2, TikTok interview with Adam Glyn. “Says the right thing at the Kyle shared the Threads post and backed the fan theory.. “Just looked back and did a rewatch of my street interview on 4/1.

I discuss this very concept and refer to him trying to be a knight in shining armor and saying what women want to hear in part 3 of Adam Glyn’s videos on TikTok. He hitched his wagon to Amanda and, as someone referred to it on Reddit, ‘white-knighted too far. ’”in late March following speculation that they had begun dating. The relationship has shaken up the Summer House cast, as West previously dated Amanda’s best friend,“And bingo was his name-o!

👌,” she replied to the fan.

“Was it all bulls***? ” Ciara asked West of their own romance.

“You and Amanda feels like the best type of revenge that you could execute. And honestly, claps to you. ”Kyle Cooke reveals he’s spoken to Ciara Miller about estranged wife Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship drama — and she had “evidence” from the start.

“I think she had more evidence at her disposal than I did,” Cooke, 43, told Adam Glyn in a TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday, April 1. “She was trying Ciara also said she became suspicious of Amanda when she noticed that Amanda was at West’s house. Amanda claimed that she was at West’s house because he had been “there for me all summer and was checking in. ” “I had an awakening.

I was living on my own. I separated from my ex. I was trying to prioritize myself,” Amanda alleged.

“I was not just hanging out with West. ” Expressing her disappointment in Amanda, Ciara later shouted at her estranged friend, “There are a million other f***ing guys in New York City. You know how much that f***ed me up. You chose the one guy .

You did it on purpose because you’re a snake. You’re a snake in the f***ing grass. You move silent, but you’re f***ing deadly. ”Doctor Says Kyle Busch’s Death Was ‘Totally Preventable,’ Lacked 'Protocol'





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