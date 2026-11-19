“I think the most successful collaborations are the ones that feel a little unexpected at first, but completely natural once you see the result,” the creative director told Bazaar

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.is, in his own words, an “Aman junkie.

” Over the years, the designer—known for his work as artistic director of Fendi and Dior Mens and who recently announced his own soon to be launchedfor its suite of exclusive resorts, hotels, and private residences, traveling the world and experiencing more than 30 of the company’s destinations. It was this, even more so than his longstanding career in fashion, that made creative director Kristina Romanova declare him the “perfect” choice for retail subsidiary Aman Essentials’s debut collaboration.

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“He knows exactly what makes the brand special,” says Romanova, who first met Jones at a masked ball in Venice, where the two creatives bonded over a shared love of travel, fashion, and art—all pillars of the broader Aman ethos. “We didn’t need to explain the Aman philosophy to him; he already lived it. When the idea of a fashion collaboration came up, I had absolutely no doubt that it had to be Kim.

”“For me, I’m not interested in collaborations simply for the sake of creating something new or generating attention. There has to be a shared sensibility, mutual respect and something meaningful that both sides bring to the table. At the same time, I don’t want someone who simply repeats what Aman already does. The whole point of collaborating is to introduce a fresh perspective, perhaps even challenge us a little, while staying true to who we are.

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”With this trust, Romanova and the Aman Essentials team gave Jones full creative reign, asking the designer to offer his own interpretation of the Aman world through a line of knitwear, silks, accessories, and more. The result was “Lines of Passage,” a capsule wardrobe that could take a traveler from airplane to adventure, with an emphasis on practicality, timelessness, and high-quality materials.

In colorways that might blend into the blues of an ocean getaway or the greens of hiking retreat, Jones designed windbreakers and pullovers alongside silk pajamas and slippers,. And to celebrate, travelled to one of the Aman’s most famed locations, Aman Tokyo for not only the campaign’s stirring visuals but a bespoke trip that included an itinerary that showcased the finest of Japanese craft and culture as well as a dinner that was attended by the likes of Claire Waight Keller and Yoon Ahn.

“Aman has always been more than a hotel brand. It represents a particular way of living, one rooted in a love of travel, nature, culture and the freedom to be completely at ease,” Romanova adds. “The collection is a natural extension of that philosophy. ”