AMAALA Yacht Club Makes Its Debut on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Coast

The newly opened AMAALA Yacht Club combines luxury hospitality and sustainable marina facilities ahead of The Ocean Race finale in 2027.

The newly opened AMAALA Yacht Club combines luxury hospitality and sustainable marina facilities ahead of The Ocean Race finale in 2027. The spectacular Amaala Yacht Club has opened to founding members and visiting yachts, adding a 119-berth facility to Saudi Arabia’s growing line-up of marinas along the country’s Red Sea coast.

The yacht club offers a full international port of entry and can accommodate superyachts up to 140m. Situated about 200nm south of the Suez Canal and 45 minutes from AlWajh International Airport, the marina is part of Amaala, the ultra-luxury wellness destination developed by Red Sea Global in the protected Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve.

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Amaala Yacht Club’s spaceship-like clubhouse, designed by HKS, offers 7,900sqm of enclosed and open areas including a curved infinity pool deck, dining venues, private lounges, meeting suites and event space. Home to the AYC Academy, which delivers an RYA-certified sailing programme, the club is scheduled to host the Grand Finale of The Ocean Race from July 1-5, 2027, which will mark the event’s first finish in the Middle East and first time on Red Sea waters.

Other attractions for club members and guests include access to Amaala’s growing collection of luxury resorts including Four Seasons, Six Senses, Rosewood, Equinox and Nammos, with several more to open. John Pagano, Red Sea Global’s Group CEO, said: “Amaala Yacht Club marks the emergence of a truly global yachting destination, offering unparalleled access to the stunning Saudi Red Sea coast. More than a world-class facility, it brings together luxury, wellness and regenerative tourism unlike anywhere in the world.

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” Amaala Yacht Club is affiliated with Shura Island Marina , which is situated 100nm further south along the coast and part of The Red Sea, Red Sea Global’s first development. Red Sea Global’s newly announced Yachting Network enables access to both facilities under one berthing contract, with further marinas and anchorages set to join the network in the coming years.

“The Yachting Network allows us to offer yacht owners and charter guests a connected experience along the coast,” Pagano said. “For captains and crew, it means greater simplicity on the ground, with berthing and marine services coordinated through a single network. The aim is to make cruising between destinations as seamless as possible, while delivering the level of service expected. ”Operating on renewable energy, Amaala Yacht Club has already been recognised for its environmental responsibility.

In late September 2026, it was awarded the M3 Monaco Smart & Sustainable Standard S3 Label during the sixth Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous in Yacht Club de Monaco. S3 is a label recognising marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools committed to smarter, more sustainable operations.

M3 Monaco stated: “The Amaala Yacht Club exemplifies a new generation of boating destinations, one where architecture, nature, operational excellence and environmental responsibility are integrated at the design stage.

“The project combines a yacht club, marina and sailing school in a development designed to preserve its marine ecosystems. Initiatives to protect coral reefs and biodiversity include a fleet of fully decarbonised boats and other watercraft. ” Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina in Saudi Arabia was also among five marinas to receive the S3 Label during the two-day event.

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Soon after, the country’s marinas and coastal attractions were promoted as part of the two-storey ‘Saudi Red Sea’ pavilion at the four-day Monaco Yacht Show. The showcase was organised by the Saudi Tourism Authority , which engaged with yacht owners, charterers, brokers and operators to highlight the Saudi Red Sea as a natural extension of the Mediterranean cruising season.

Positioned around 2,000nm from Monaco and closer to the Mediterranean than the Caribbean, the Red Sea is an increasingly viable winter option for private and charter yachts based in the Med in the European summer. The STA also emphasised that yacht itineraries can go beyond the Red Sea and connect with Saudi Arabia’s wider cultural and heritage offering including Alula, Diriyah, Riyadh and Historic Jeddah , which are among the country’s eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The STA also promoted the Red Sea Yacht Show, which is scheduled to be held at Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina from October 14-17, 2027. Meanwhile, the Saudi Red Sea Authority also announced RASA, a unified digital platform for coastal tourism services. The platform brings licensing and permit processes into a single digital journey, giving yacht owners, operators, charter companies and investors a streamlined way to access and manage regulatory services, and connect to the country’s coastal tourism ecosystem.

Hazim Al-Hazmi, the STA’s President of Europe and Americas, said: “The Saudi Red Sea is emerging as the natural winter extension of the Mediterranean yachting season. With direct access via the Suez Canal, warm winter waters and more than 1,800km of coastline, Saudi offers yacht owners and captains the opportunity to continue cruising into the winter, while discovering a coastline of islands, reefs, marinas and world-class destinations.

“The developments announced at Monaco reflect the transition of the Saudi Red Sea from an emerging yachting destination into an increasingly connected and operational cruising ecosystem, bringing together marina infrastructure, yacht clubs, regulatory services, technical capabilities and luxury tourism experiences. ”